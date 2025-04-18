Europeans keen to influence US-Russia talks on Ukraine ceasefire in 'positive' Paris meeting

French President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/10/macron-says-france-could-recognise-palestinian-state-in-june/" target="_blank">Emmanuel Macron</a> has led a European push to influence US-Russia talks on a ceasefire in Ukraine with a series of meetings in Paris on Thursday attended by senior US and Ukrainian representatives. The talks yielded no immediate results but French officials highlighted the importance of the format in supporting Europe and Ukrainian demands, including security guarantees for Ukraine. Europe has not been directly involved in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/24/us-russia-talks-aimed-at-black-sea-ceasefire-begin-in-saudi-arabia/" target="_blank">US-Russian negotiations</a> that started in February in Saudi Arabia. "We engaged in a positive and constructive discussion on how to achieve both a ceasefire and a comprehensive, lasting peace," Mr Macron said on X. He spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/19/trump-and-zelenskyy-hold-lengthy-call-after-trump-spoke-to-putin/" target="_blank">Volodymyr Zelenskyy</a> before and after the discussions, he added. As he departed France, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/26/europe-wont-be-charged-for-us-strikes-against-houthis-rubio-says/" target="_blank">US Secretary of State Marco Rubio</a> warned that the US could "move on" if there was no progress on a peace deal in the coming days. Washington wants to figure out “very soon, and I’m talking about a matter of days, not a matter of weeks” whether or not the war can be ended, he said. “If it can, we’re prepared to do whatever we can to facilitate that and make sure that it … ends in a durable and just way," Mr Rubio added. “If it’s not possible, if we’re so far apart that this is not going to happen, then I think the President’s probably at a point where he’s going to say, well, we’re done.” In Paris, Mr Rubio was accompanied by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. Also present was <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/20/uk-mps-vent-at-david-lammy-over-failure-to-censure-israel-for-crossing-monstrous-red-line/" target="_blank">UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy</a>, who highlighted the meeting's spirit of co-operation. "Unity is our strength," Mr Lammy said. "Today's meetings with France, US, Ukraine and Germany underscores our shared commitment to global security." These talks were "essential," French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told television channel LCI. "It's the first time that Americans, Ukrainians and Europeans are at the same table." Officials exchanged views on security guarantees for Ukraine, including the UK-French led initiative of possibly deploying European troops on the ground to deter further Russian attacks – after a ceasefire is reached. "We discussed ways to guarantee Ukraine's long-term peace and security, as well as the Coalition of the Willing's next steps," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on X. Mr Rubio also spoke by phone with his Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, conveying the same message he gave the delegations in Paris, US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said in a statement. “President [Donald] Trump and the United States want this war to end and have now presented to all parties the outlines of a durable and lasting peace,” the statement says. “The encouraging reception in Paris to the US framework shows that peace is possible if all parties commit to reaching an agreement.” Speaking in Washington as he hosted Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Mr Trump said a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/17/us-minerals-deal-could-be-signed-by-next-week-trump-says/" target="_blank">minerals deal</a> would be signed on Thursday with Ukraine. Mr Trump, who has a difficult relationship with Mr Zelenskyy, said he was "not a fan" of the Ukrainian President. On Friday, Kyiv confirmed it aimed to complete the deal by the end of next week. The proposed agreement would not provide US security guarantees to Ukraine – a top priority of Kyiv's – for its fight against Russian forces occupying some 20 per cent of its territory. A draft of the minerals deal that was under discussion this month would give the US privileged access to Ukraine's mineral deposits and require Kyiv to place in a joint investment fund all income from the exploitation of natural resources by Ukrainian state and private firms. The Kremlin criticised the Paris meeting, saying Europeans were focused "on continuing the war" and accusing them of trying to derail Moscow's talks with the US. Russia fired at least six missiles and dozens of drones at Ukraine overnight, killing two people in the eastern regions of Kharkiv and Sumy and wounding 70 others.