French President Emmanuel Macron, right, welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the summit at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Bloomberg
UK and France to send first military mission to Ukraine as coalition talks flounder

Allies urged to be ready to put peace deal into effect 'whatever its precise shape turns out to be'

Damien McElroy
March 27, 2025