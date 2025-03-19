Ukrainian de-mining teams are dealing with what Kyiv says are swathes of land contaminated with Russian explosives. EPA
Ukrainian de-mining teams are dealing with what Kyiv says are swathes of land contaminated with Russian explosives. EPA

News

Europe

Nato’s eastern flank lifts landmine ban to face Russia threat

Poland and Baltic countries say ban is ‘not right’ when Moscow uses landmines

Tim Stickings
Tim Stickings

March 19, 2025