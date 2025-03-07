Eurostar trains suspended after discovery of unexploded WWII bomb in Paris

Eirostar trains to London and all trains heading to northern France were suspended on Friday due to the overnight discovery of an unexploded bomb dating back to the Second World War.

France’s national train operator SNCF said in a statement that traffic would be stopped at the Gare du Nord, France's busiest terminal, until mid-morning at the request of police. “We invite travellers to postpone their trip,” it said.

It said the bomb was discovered in Saint-Denis, a suburb of Paris. Regional rail network TER Hauts-de-France said it was found near the tracks.

Thousands of passengers have been affected as the cross-Channel operator cancelled 10 services on Friday morning.

All trains in the Paris to London direction are cancelled until 12.09pm at the earliest.

Eurostar said: “Due to an object on the tracks near Paris Gare du Nord, we are expecting disruption to our services this morning. Please change your journey for a different date of travel.”

Eurostar services to and from Brussels appeared to be unaffected.

This is a developing story ...

