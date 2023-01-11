Knife attack at Paris Gare du Nord station leaves six wounded

Six people were reportedly wounded in a knife attack at the Gare du Nord railway station in Paris on Wednesday morning.

The suspect was later “neutralised” by police, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed.

Police confirmed the wounded suspect was removed from the scene and a security perimeter established.

Six people were hurt in the attack, a police source told BFMTV.

The station is a hub for trains to London and elsewhere in northern Europe.

Inbound and outbound trains were affected and the station is now operating as normal, according to the rail network for northern France.

It comes weeks after three people were killed by a gunman not far from the railway station.

William Malet killed three Kurds in what is suspected to be a racially-motivated attack in the 12th arrondissement on December 23.

Prosecutors said Mr Malet planned to "assassinate migrants" and then commit suicide.

Authorities have since stepped up security at Kurdish community centres across the country.

France has been on high alert since a string of Islamist terror attacks in 2015 and 2016, including in the capital.

One hundred and thirty people died in co-ordinated attacks across Paris in November 2015. The targets included the Stade de France, a concert hall and diners on outdoor terraces.

In December, eight people were found guilty of involvement in a 2016 lorry rampage that killed 86 in the southern city of Nice on Bastille Day.