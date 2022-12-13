Eight guilty for roles in 2016 Nice truck terror attack

Eight defendants have been found guilty over their roles in the 2016 lorry rampage in the French city of Nice, in which 86 people were killed.

Attacker Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel was shot dead by police on the spot after causing devastation and chaos on a 2km stretch of Nice's seaside boulevard, where families had been celebrating Bastille Day.

Mohamed Ghraieb, the main defendant and a friend of Bouhlel, was found guilty of belonging to a terrorist organisation. He was given an 18-year prison sentence by the court in Paris.

The court also found two other defendants guilty of helping Bouhlel to obtain weapons and the lorry.