Sultan of Oman ends two-day state visit to Belgium

The Sultan of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf-news/oman/" target="_blank">Oman </a>has concluded a two-day state visit to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/belgium/" target="_blank">Belgium </a>where the countries discussed the strengthening of economic and diplomatic ties. The trip, which is <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sultan-haitham/" target="_blank">Sultan Haitham's</a> first official visit to the European nation, was aimed at improving bilateral co-operation in key sectors, including security, energy and infrastructure. On Tuesday, the Sultan was welcomed by King Philippe and Queen Mathilde at a reception at Place des Palais in Brussels, followed by a working lunch. In the evening, Sultan Haitham visited Brussels City Hall and met the city’s mayor before a state banquet at the Palace of Laeken. On Wednesday, discussions turned to economic co-operation, particularly on green hydrogen imports. The parties visited the Havenhuis (port house) in Antwerp and discussed future opportunities between the Port of Antwerp-Bruges and Oman’s Port of Duqm. Belgium wants to make its Antwerp port a key hub for green hydrogen and other clean energy exports to the rest of Europe. King Philippe and Queen Mathilde visited Oman in 2022 as part of Brussels' decarbonisation ambitions as it turns towards <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2024/04/05/how-is-oman-quietly-planning-to-be-a-major-world-green-hydrogen-exporter/" target="_blank">green hydrogen</a>. Oman is seen as an ideal partner for green hydrogen production due to its climate, which virtually ensures continuous solar and wind energy. The country, traditionally reliant on oil and gas, is now investing in renewable power. During the visit, both countries discussed the furthering of collaboration in the defence and space sectors. Also discussed were security issues of shipping routes in the Gulf of Aden and the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/red-sea/" target="_blank">Red Sea</a> – which are frequently the targets of Houthi rebels – and exploring joint projects in space technology. The Sultan was accompanied by key members of his government, including his brother Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq bin Taimur, who is Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs.