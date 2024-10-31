Spain floods: Rescuers search for survivors amid warnings death toll will rise

Rescuers scoured fields and stranded cars on Thursday for those still missing in the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/europe/2023/09/04/three-dead-after-heavy-rain-in-spain-cause-widespread-floods/" target="_blank"> floods</a> that have wreaked havoc in the Valencia region of Spain, killing at least 95 with fears the death toll will rise. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/10/30/spain-floods-valencia/" target="_blank">Spain’s worst flooding in decades</a>, caused by rainstorms that started on Tuesday and continued into Wednesday, left towns submerged in a muddy deluge with overturned cars scattered in the streets. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/spain/" target="_blank">Spain</a>’s government declared three days of mourning starting on Thursday. About 1,000 troops joined police and firefighters in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/10/30/best-photos-of-october-30-flooding-in-valencia-to-budget-day-in-london-in-pictures/" target="_blank">search for bodies in the Valencia region</a>. The toll will rise because “there are many missing people”, territorial policy minister Angel Victor Torres said on Wednesday. Up to a year's worth of rain fell on Valencia in a matter of hours, with Spain’s national weather service saying it rained more there in eight hours than it had in the previous 20 months, calling the deluge “extraordinary.” Authorities said Paiporta, in the suburbs, had been devastated with about 40 people dead, including a mother and baby swept away by a torrent. Rescuers have attempted to get survivors off roofs with helicopters while others have searched houses some with water up to their necks. At dawn on Thursday, tens of thousands of homes were still without electricity and drinking water and many roads were blocked by hundreds of cars and lorries swept away. Emergency services carried out 200 rescues on the ground and 70 aerial evacuations on Wednesday, said Valencia regional government chief Carlos Mazon. Valencia's emergency services announced a provisional death, adding that bodies were still being recovered. Two people died in neighbouring Castilla-La Mancha and another victim was reported in Andalusia in the south, officials said. Located south of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/08/16/spain-over-tourism-protests-go-home-barcelona/" target="_blank">Barcelona </a>on the Mediterranean coast, Valencia is a tourist destination known for its beaches, citrus orchards, and as the origin of the rice dish, paella. The region has gorges and small riverbeds that spend much of the year completely dry but quickly fill with water when it rains. Many of them pass through populated areas. “All of Spain weeps with all of you … We won't abandon you,” Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told those affected by the floods and their families. Mr Sanchez is travelling to Valencia on Thursday. The disaster could not be considered over and “we will deploy all the necessary resources for as long as necessary so that we can recover from this tragedy,” he said. King Felipe VI said he was “devastated” by the disaster and offered “heartfelt condolences” to the families of the victims. Damage to telephone networks and flooded roads hampered efforts to reach stricken communities but rescuers' access to all urban centres was restored by Wednesday evening, Mr Mazon said. Some 155,000 homes were without electricity in the Valencia region due to the storm, energy company Iberdrola said. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/european-union/" target="_blank">European Union</a> activated its Copernicus satellite system to help co-ordinate Spanish rescue teams, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said in Brussels. The bloc has also offered to use its civil protection mechanism to send further reinforcements, she said. Officials in the Valencia region announced survivors were being sheltered in temporary accommodation such as fire stations. Rail and air transport remained severely disrupted. The high-speed line between Valencia and Madrid will be suspended for at least four days, the Adif rail infrastructure authority announced. The flood toll is Spain's deadliest since 1973 when at least 150 people were estimated to have died in the south-eastern provinces of Granada, Murcia and Almeria. Scientists have warned that extreme weather events such as the storm that hit Valencia are becoming more intense, last longer and occur more frequently as a result of human-induced climate change.