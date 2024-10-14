Iranians in German exile protest in Berlin against the death penalty in their home country and for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to be designated a terrorist organisation. Reuters
Iranians in German exile protest in Berlin against the death penalty in their home country and for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to be designated a terrorist organisation. Reuters

News

Europe

Iran accused of using gang crime to pursue regime opponents in Germany

Spy chief says Tehran aims to repress Iranian citizens linked to Mahsa Amini protest movement

Tim Stickings
Tim Stickings

October 14, 2024