New EU defence chief plans to build ammunition stockpile amid war in Ukraine

European states could be forced to stockpile ammunition under plans by the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/european-union/" target="_blank">EU</a>'s newly appointed Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius to enhance the bloc's military muscle. Mr Kubilius said the idea of emergency gas storage could be applied to weapons arsenals as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/europe/" target="_blank">Europe</a> prepares for the possibility of war with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/russia/" target="_blank">Russia</a>. President of the European Commission <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/07/18/ursula-von-der-leyen-wins-second-term-at-eu-helm-after-green-promise/" target="_blank">Ursula von der Leyen</a> has given him 100 days to draw up an EU defence blueprint and make plans for “extreme military contingencies”. Mr Kubilius said the EU was “still behind the Russians” in producing artillery as it scrambles to replenish <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ukraine/" target="_blank">Ukraine</a>'s stocks in the third year of the war. The bloc is about 300,000 shells short of a pledge to provide Kyiv with a million pieces of ammunition. “Why do we not have some kind of criteria called military security to keep in storage such and such an amount of artillery shells and some other products?” Mr Kubilius said in an interview with the <i>Financial Times.</i> “You bring added value to the security of member states but in addition, you are creating permanent demand for production, which is the biggest issue for the defence industry. They lack stable long-term orders for production.” Mr Kubilius's brief includes designing a European “air shield” and cyber defence system, encouraging joint EU purchasing of equipment, overseeing a space strategy and fostering a culture of civil preparedness. Europe must “spend more, spend better, spend European”, said Ms von der Leyen, who announced Mr Kubilius's appointment last week as she unveiled her second-term commission. His full title is Commissioner for Defence and Space. A former Lithuanian prime minister, Mr Kubilius is a strong supporter of Ukraine. He has said enlarging the EU should be a “flagship project” of Ms von der Leyen's second five-year term. He has also called for a “grand strategy” to enable Russia and Belarus to “transform themselves into normal states”. EU chiefs insist their plans for stronger European defences do not conflict with Nato, which many members see as their prime security guarantee even as Donald Trump's campaign to win back the White House raises doubts about the future of US support. “The EU must boost defence production, stock up reserves and continue helping Ukraine win the war. For that we must look for new ways on how to strengthen European defence together with member states and Nato,” Mr Kubilius said.