Russian troops fire a 152mm field gun towards Ukrainian forces - who have not received the million artillery shells promised by the EU. EPA
Russian troops fire a 152mm field gun towards Ukrainian forces - who have not received the million artillery shells promised by the EU. EPA

News

Europe

New EU defence chief plans to build ammunition stockpile amid war in Ukraine

States could have mandatory arms storage targets in contingency plans for conflict with Russia

Tim Stickings
Tim Stickings

September 23, 2024