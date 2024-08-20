Search resumes for British tech tycoon Mike Lynch after superyacht sank off Sicily coast

Specialist divers have resumed a search for six people,<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/08/19/seven-missing-after-british-flagged-yacht-sinks-in-tornado-off-sicily/" target="_blank"> including British technology entrepreneur Mike Lynch</a>, 59, and his teenage daughter, who went missing after their luxury yacht sank due to a tornado off the coast of Sicily. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk/" target="_blank">British</a>-flagged Bayesian, which had 22 people on board, capsized at about 5am on Monday after being battered during intense storms off the coast of Palermo. Firefighter divers trained to work in tight spaces were flown in from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/italy/" target="_blank">Rome</a> and Sardinia late Monday, but a first search of the wreck some 50 metres below the sea surface failed. “Access was limited only to the bridge, with difficulty due to the presence of furniture obstructing passage”, the firefighters said on X. Both Mr Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter, Hannah, who had secured a place to study English Literature at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/08/19/imran-khan-in-running-to-become-university-of-oxfords-next-chancellor/" target="_blank">Oxford University</a>, according to <i>The Times</i>, are feared dead. Mr Lynch’s close friend, Morgan Stanley International Bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer, is also reportedly among the missing, as is Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo. The wives of both men are also unaccounted for, according to authorities in Sicily. They were invited on the trip to celebrate Mr Lynch’s recent acquittal of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/markets/fraud-battle-between-hp-and-autonomy-founder-mike-lynch-over-11bn-sale-enters-final-rounds-1.950661" target="_blank">fraud charges in the US</a>. The tragedy came only days after the death of Mr Lynch’s former colleague and co-defendant, Stephen Chamberlain. The former vice-president of finance at Autonomy was hit by a car in the UK while out running on Saturday and placed on life support but later died. Prosecutors in the nearby town of Termini Imerese have opened an investigation into the sinking of the boat. A body, believed to be that of the vessel's Canadian chef, Ricardo Thomas, was discovered at the scene on Monday. Mr Lynch, who founded software giant Autonomy in 1996, was awarded the Order of the British Empire for services to enterprise in 2006., He was acquitted by a jury in San Francisco of fraud charges linked to the sale of his software company, Autonomy, to Hewlett-Packard for $11 billion in 2011. The sale cemented his reputation as Britain's answer to Bill Gates, but it quickly turned sour after Hewlett-Packard wrote down Autonomy's value by $8.8 billion. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/04/21/uk-tech-tycoon-mike-lynch-loses-appeal-against-extradition-in-hp-case/" target="_blank">Mr Lynch</a> said he was “elated” to be cleared in the criminal trial, during which he took the stand in his own defence, denying to jurors any wrongdoing and blaming HP for botching the integration of the two companies. Mr Bloomer, who is also chairman of insurance provider Hiscox, appeared as a defence witness in the case for Mr Lynch, according to <i>The Financial Times</i>. Fifteen people including Mr Lynch's wife, Angela Bacares, who owned the boat, were rescued. Another survivor, British guest Charlotte Golunski said she lost hold of her one-year-old daughter in the waves “for two seconds”, before managing to grab her “while the sea raged” “It was terrible. The boat was hit by really strong wind and shortly after it went down,” she said. “Lots of people were screaming” in the dark, said Ms Golunski, who managed to get on a life raft. Ayla Reynold, a New Zealand national working at Clifford Chance in London, also survived the ordeal. Her father Lin Ronald confirmed to <i>the Telegraph</i> she had been invited on-board as thanks for assistance in Mr Lynch's recent court case. “I have texted my daughter and she hasn't given me any updates about missing personnel or saved personnel. She has only said that there are deaths and she and her partner are alive,” he said. “Ayla is a lawyer who is part of the legal team that were invited to go sailing as a result of the success in the recent United States court case.” The 56-metre yacht was carrying 10 crew members and 12 passengers. It was anchored 700 metres from Porticello port when it was struck by a waterspout, a column that descends from a cloud to form a rotating mixture of wind and water over a body of water, often during severe thunderstorms. Experts suspect the yacht's aluminium mast may have caused it to sink, by snapping in the storm, forcing the vessel to roll on to its side. Fabio Cefalu, a fisherman who witnessed the freak storm, told Italian media he stayed on site for several hours. “After 10 minutes we saw a flare in the sky, we waited about 10 minutes to see the intensity of the tornado and we went out to sea,” he said. “We were first to give rescue but we found no one at sea, we only found cushions and the remains of the boat.” Karsten Borner, the captain of a nearby boat, told journalists his crew took on board some survivors who were on a life raft, including three who were seriously injured. He added: “I think they are inside, all the missing people.” A spokesman for the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said on Monday: “We are in contact with the local authorities following an incident in Sicily, and stand ready to provide consular support to British nationals affected.” The Marine Accident Investigation Branch said four of its inspectors were being deployed to Palermo. A basic assessment of the scene will be made by the team, with no investigation launched at this stage. Bayesian completed a number of sailings in recent days, calling at various ports in Sicily, according to ship-tracking website VesselFinder. The superyacht can accommodate up to 12 guests in six suites. She was built in 2008 by Italian company Perini Navi and named after the Bayesian theory – a mathematical formula for determining conditional probability – which was the topic of Mr Lynch's PhD thesis. Mr Lynch is of Irish heritage but was born in Ilford in London and raised in England.