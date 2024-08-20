Search resumes for British tech tycoon Mike Lynch after Bayesian yacht sinks off Sicily

Specialist divers have resumed the search for six people,<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/08/19/seven-missing-after-british-flagged-yacht-sinks-in-tornado-off-sicily/" target="_blank"> including British technology entrepreneur Mike Lynch</a>, 59, and his teenage daughter, who went missing after their luxury yacht sank due to a tornado off the coast of Sicily. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk/" target="_blank">British</a>-flagged Bayesian, which had 22 people on board, capsized at about 5am on Monday after being battered during intense storms off the coast of Palermo. Firefighter divers trained to work in tight spaces were flown in from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/italy/" target="_blank">Rome</a> and Sardinia late Monday. But a first search of the wreck about 50 metres below the sea surface failed because they were unable to access the below-deck cabins that had become blocked by furniture that had shifted during the violent storm. “Access was limited only to the bridge, with difficulty due to the presence of furniture obstructing passage”, the firefighters said on X. They returned on Tuesday to tag-team in 12-minute underwater search shifts where the yacht sank. The rotating search teams, each made up of two specialised cave divers, were working to open up other access points to get inside of the wreckage. Rescue crews said they assume the six passengers will be found in the below-deck cabins, given the time of the shipwreck. A body, believed to be that of the vessel's chef, Ricardo Thomas, was discovered at the scene on Monday. Both Mr Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter, Hannah, who had secured a place to study English Literature at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/08/19/imran-khan-in-running-to-become-university-of-oxfords-next-chancellor/" target="_blank">Oxford University</a>, according to <i>The Times</i>, are also feared dead. Mr Lynch’s close friend, Morgan Stanley International Bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer, is among the missing, as is Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo. The wives of both men are also unaccounted for, according to authorities in Sicily. They were invited on the trip to celebrate Mr Lynch’s recent acquittal of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/markets/fraud-battle-between-hp-and-autonomy-founder-mike-lynch-over-11bn-sale-enters-final-rounds-1.950661" target="_blank">fraud charges in the US</a>. The tragedy came only days after the death of Mr Lynch’s former colleague and co-defendant, Stephen Chamberlain. The former vice-president of finance at Autonomy was hit by a car in the UK while out running on Saturday and placed on life support but later died. Prosecutors in the nearby town of Termini Imerese have opened an investigation into the sinking of the boat. Four inspectors have also been sent by the UK's Marine Accident Investigation Branch to conduct a “preliminary assessment”. A basic assessment of the scene will be made by the team, with no investigation launched at this stage. One expert at the scene of the disaster, who declined to be named, said an early focus of an investigation would be whether the yacht's crew had had time to close access hatches into the vessel before the storm struck. More thunderstorms are forecast on Tuesday in Sicily. Italy is struck by about 100 tornadoes a year, according to AtmosphericG2, a company that provides weather data to traders. On average, just over 70 are “marine spouts,” occurring off the coast, with another 30 onshore. Mr Lynch, who founded software giant Autonomy in 1996, was awarded the Order of the British Empire for services to enterprise in 2006. He was acquitted by a jury in San Francisco of fraud charges linked to the sale of his software company, Autonomy, to Hewlett-Packard for $11 billion in 2011. The sale cemented his reputation as Britain's answer to Bill Gates, but it quickly turned sour after Hewlett-Packard wrote down Autonomy's value by $8.8 billion. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/04/21/uk-tech-tycoon-mike-lynch-loses-appeal-against-extradition-in-hp-case/" target="_blank">Mr Lynch</a> said he was “elated” to be cleared in the criminal trial, during which he took the stand in his own defence, denying to jurors any wrongdoing and blaming HP for botching the integration of the two companies. Mr Bloomer, who is also chairman of insurance provider Hiscox, appeared as a defence witness in the case for Mr Lynch, according to <i>The Financial Times</i>. Mr Lynch appointed Bloomer to Autonomy’s board of directors in 2010, where he served as chairman of the audit committee at the time of the HP deal. Fifteen people including Mr Lynch's wife, Angela Bacares, who owned the boat, were rescued. Another survivor, British guest Charlotte Golunski said she lost hold of her one-year-old daughter in the waves “for two seconds”, before managing to grab her “while the sea raged”. “It was terrible. The boat was hit by really strong wind and shortly after it went down,” she said. “Lots of people were screaming” in the dark, said Ms Golunski, who managed to get on a life raft. Ayla Ronald, a New Zealand national working at Clifford Chance in London, also survived the ordeal. Her father Lin Ronald confirmed to <i>the Telegraph</i> she had been invited on-board as thanks for assistance in Mr Lynch's recent court case. “I have texted my daughter and she hasn't given me any updates about missing personnel or saved personnel. She has only said that there are deaths and she and her partner are alive,” he said. “Ayla is a lawyer who is part of the legal team that were invited to go sailing as a result of the success in the recent United States court case.” The 56-metre yacht was carrying 10 crew members and 12 passengers. It was anchored 700 metres from Porticello port when it was struck by a waterspout, a column that descends from a cloud to form a rotating mixture of wind and water over a body of water, often during severe thunderstorms. Experts suspect the yacht's 75-metre high mast – which was the tallest aluminium sailing mast in the world, according to the Charter World website – may have caused it to sink, by snapping in the storm, forcing the vessel to roll on to its side. Fabio Cefalu, a fisherman who witnessed the freak storm, told Italian media he stayed on site for several hours. “After 10 minutes we saw a flare in the sky, we waited about 10 minutes to see the intensity of the tornado and we went out to sea,” he said. “We were first to give rescue but we found no one at sea, we only found cushions and the remains of the boat.” Karsten Borner, the captain of a nearby boat, said there was a “very strong hurricane gust” and he had to battle to keep his vessel steady. He saw the Bayesian's mast “bend and then snap”, according to Italy's <i>Corriere della Sera </i>daily. His crew took on board some survivors who were on a life raft, including three who were seriously injured, he said, adding: “I think they are inside, all the missing people.” A spokesman for the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said on Monday: “We are in contact with the local authorities following an incident in Sicily, and stand ready to provide consular support to British nationals affected.” Bayesian completed a number of sailings in recent days, calling at various ports in Sicily, according to ship-tracking website VesselFinder. The superyacht can accommodate up to 12 guests in six suites. She was built in 2008 by Italian company Perini Navi and named after the Bayesian theory – a mathematical formula for determining conditional probability – which was the topic of Mr Lynch's PhD thesis. Mr Lynch is of Irish heritage but was born in Ilford in London and raised in England.