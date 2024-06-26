Mark Rutte confirmed as next Secretary General of Nato

Mark Rutte has been confirmed as the next Secretary General of Nato, replacing Jens Stoltenberg as the head of the security alliance.

Nato confirmed that the Dutch Prime Minister will take over on October 1.

Mr Rutte's appointment, which comes at a critical time for European security amid Russia's war with Ukraine, became a formality after his only rival for the post, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, announced last week he had quit the race, having failed to gain traction.

The move was sealed by Nato ambassadors during a meeting at the 32-nation alliance’s headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday.

Mr Rutte gained early support from key members of the alliance including the US, Britain, France and Germany after declaring his interest in the post last year.

Others were more hesitant, particularly Eastern European countries which argued the post should go to someone from their region for the first time.

But they ultimately rowed in behind Mr Rutte, a fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin and a staunch ally of Ukraine.

Hungary lifted its objections this month, once Mr Rutte agreed that Budapest would not be obliged to send personnel or provide funds for a new support plan for Ukraine.

Mr Stoltenberg said he welcomed the selection of Mr Rutte.

"Mark is a true transatlanticist, a strong leader and a consensus-builder," he said. "I know I am leaving Nato in good hands."

The alliance takes its decisions by consensus so Mr Rutte, who is bowing out of Dutch politics after nearly 14 years as Prime Minister, could be confirmed only once all 32 alliance members gave their backing.

He will, however, face several challenges.

They include sustaining allies' support for Ukraine's fight against Russia while guarding against Nato being drawn directly into a war with Moscow. The alliance is also contending with the possibility that Nato-sceptic Donald Trump may return to the White House after November's US presidential election.

Trump's possible return has unnerved Nato leaders as the Republican former president called into question the US willingness to support other members of the alliance if they were attacked.

US President Joe Biden and his counterparts, meanwhile, will formally welcome Mr Rutte to their table at a summit in Washington on July 9.