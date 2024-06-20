Outgoing Dutch PM Mark Rutte clinches race to become Nato's new head

Outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is expected to become the next head of Nato after rival, Klaus Iohannis, withdrew from the contest on Thursday and EU holdout Hungary backed his bid.

The removal of Romania's president cleared the way for Mr Rutte to succeed Jens Stoltenberg as head of the defence alliance later this year. He had been the favourite for the job.

Pursuing his bid, Mr Iohannis, 65, vowed to bring a "renewal of perspective" to the alliance as a member of its eastern flank.

Leading Nato powers spearheaded by the United States are pressing to get an agreement on a new head of the alliance before a summit meeting in Washington next month.

The nomination of a Nato secretary general requires consensus from all 32 alliance members, and most appear ready to back Mr Rutte, although Hungary had remained opposed until this week.

That changed on Tuesday, when Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he was "ready to support" Mr Rutte's candidacy after securing a guarantee from the Dutch leader that Budapest would not have to contribute to any co-ordinated Nato arms deliveries for Ukraine.

Mr Rutte currently serves in a caretaker capacity as prime minister and is set to leave his position in the coming weeks once a new Dutch government is installed.