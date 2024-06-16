Ukraine peace summit: World leaders strive for consensus on support to end war

World leaders and senior delegates will gather to pursue an agreement on condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on the second day of a summit aimed at bolstering international support for ending the conflict.

A draft of the final summit declaration calls for Ukraine's control over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and Azov Sea ports to be restored, Reuters reported.

World leaders, including US Vice President Kamala Harris, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron were among the 92 global delegates, including representatives from the UAE and Saudi Arabia, who gathered this weekend for the summit in Switzerland. Russia did not attend.

Many western officials have condemned Russia over the conflict, invoking the UN Charter in defence of Ukrainian territorial integrity, and rejecting President Vladimir Putin's demands for Russia to retain control of parts of Ukraine as a condition for peace.

"One thing is clear in this conflict: there is an aggressor, which is Putin, and there is a victim, which is the Ukrainian people," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

Some leaders are expected to leave the Swiss resort early and talks on Sunday will turn towards pursuing a joint position on the need for nuclear and food security, as well as the return of prisoners of war and children removed from Ukraine.

Leaders gather on the opening day of the Summit on Peace in Ukraine, at the Buergenstock resort in Switzerland. Reuters

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Qatar helped to mediate the return of at least 30 Ukrainian children to their families.

"It's going to take international pressure," he said. "It's going to take a spotlight from the international community – and not just from the voices from the United States or Europe – but from unusual voices, as well, to say what Russia has done here is morally reprehensible and must be reversed."

Kyiv says about 20,000 children have been taken to Russia or Russian-occupied territory since the war began. Moscow rejects the accusation, saying it has moved to protect children from the violence.

The summit's draft communique, dated June 13, calls for all illegally deported children to be returned.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the participation of more than 90 countries in the summit, at the Buergenstock resort, as a show of international support for Kyiv. Some European allies called for broader outreach to build a lasting peace plan.

One central ambition of the Swiss and Ukrainian organisers is to announce on Sunday the host country for a follow-up conference to build on the momentum.

Saudi Arabia is one of the favourites to host the talks. Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the kingdom was ready to assist with the peace process, but warned that a viable settlement would hinge on a "difficult compromise".

"We believe it is important that the international community encourage any step towards serious negotiations, which will require difficult compromise as part of a road map that leads to peace," Prince Faisal said.

Striking a balance in the final communique between condemnation of Russia's invasion and wording that commands the broadest possible support has been part of the diplomatic debate at the summit, sources said.

It remains to be seen how many countries will back the final declaration. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Saturday appeared to temper expectations.

"The crucial takeaway is that we've all come here, that we're talking, that many different nations and continents are talking to each other ... this is the essence of this conference," he said. "Peace and peace processes take time, working millimetre by millimetre."