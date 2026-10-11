Pakistan President suspends government in province ruled by Imran Khan's party

Pakistan's President has suspended the government in a province ruled by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party, declaring a state of emergency after unrest fuelled by a growing clamour for his release.

Asif Ali Zardari followed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's advice to declare the emergency following a federal cabinet decision, his office said in a statement.

The decision comes as Mr Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party steps up its campaign to secure his release, with supporters rallying for several days and threatening to march on the capital Islamabad.

The emergency was declared in north-western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which is governed by the PTI. The advisory submitted by Mr Sharif said the provincial government had failed to tackle Islamist militancy, a statement from the Prime Minister's office read.

Pakistan's constitution allows the federal government to take over some or all provincial government functions during a state of emergency. However, the presidential office did not specify how the province would be administered following Sunday's decision.

Zulfikar Bukhari, a close aide to Mr Khan and a PTI spokesman, condemned the move, describing it as a “ridiculous decision” and saying Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had the country's “only legitimately elected government”.

“This will only lead to further bloodshed, instability and collateral damage,” said Mr Bukhari. He added there had always been room for talks but the decision showed negotiations were never the government's intention.

The move marks an escalation in tension between Mr Sharif's government and the PTI, which has accused the authorities of using legal and political measures to weaken the party and keep its leader behind bars.

Health concerns

Mr Khan, a former cricket star who served as prime minister from 2018 to 2022, has been in jail since August 2023. He faces scores of charges, from corruption to treason, following anti-establishment riots that year.

He and his legal team reject the allegations, describing them as politically motivated and intended to harm his popularity. The government has denied the accusations.

Mr Khan's supporters have continued to demand his release, accusing the authorities of making the former prime minister a target despite his continued popularity among sections of the public. The PTI has also voiced opposition to the government's handling of the economy and its broader political agenda.

The latest mobilisation comes amid growing concern over Mr Khan's health. His family and supporters warned his condition has deteriorated in prison, while his lawyers said he has lost significant vision in his right eye. His supporters have called for urgent action over his treatment and release.

Mr Sharif has previously urged the PTI to abandon its planned march on Islamabad and return to negotiations with the government. Talks between the two sides had reached an impasse before the latest protests began.

The Prime Minister has warned that demonstrations could damage the economy and said the government would take measures to maintain law and order, protect public property and prevent unrest.

The declaration of emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa raises the stakes as the government seeks to contain the PTI campaign. It remains unclear how the takeover of provincial functions will be implemented or whether the decision will deter supporters from proceeding with their planned march on the capital.