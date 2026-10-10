Supporters of jailed former Pakistani leader Imran Khan march towards capital

Thousands of supporters of jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan were marching towards the capital on Saturday, demanding his release.

Mr Khan has been in jail since 2023 and his health is in a critical condition, supporters and family warn.

The government has said it will not allow the march to enter the capital due to high security concerns.

“The federal government will take all possible measures to maintain peace and promote public development in the province,” said a goverment statement.

Supporters of Mr Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party began their so-called "long march" last Sunday, demanding the former prime minister's release and airing anti-government sentiment fuelled by harsh economic conditions.

The packed crowd of protesters, some holding red-and-green party flags or clutching pictures of Khan, cheered back: "We are ready."

A hugely popular former cricket star, Imran Khan has been behind bars since August 2023 and faces scores of charges ranging from corruption to treason following anti-establishment riots also in 2023.

He and his legal team reject the allegations, branding them as politically motivated cases aimed at neutralising his popularity. His sons have been warning about his deteriorating health since last year. His ​lawyers say he has lost significant vision in his right eye while in prison.

Last week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged the PTI to call off the march and re-enter negotiations with the government. Talks between the two sides hit an impasse in the early hours last Sunday before the march began.

The PTI has long accused the government of keeping Mr Khan in prison over convictions secured in politically motivated cases, charges the government rejects.

Supporters of jailed former Prime Minister and founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Imran Khan, take part in a dayslong march towards Islamabad. EPA Show caption: Supporters of jailed former Prime Minister and founder of Pa…

Mr Shehbaz also warned of the demonstration's negative impact on the economy, saying that undermining the government's efforts would be met with the force of law.

"We will not allow this to happen. The law will take its course. Protecting the lives and property of the people is our responsibility, and we will ensure this by all means," Sharif said.

The government has been preparing for weeks for the possible arrival of demonstrators in Islamabad, with the march originally slated for September 27 and then postponed until last Sunday.