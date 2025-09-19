Paramedics take injured survivors of a bombing on Thursday night in Chaman, Pakistan, to hospital. EPA
Eleven killed in bombings in Pakistan's Balochistan

Militant attacks increasing in south-western province

September 19, 2025

A least 11 people have been killed in separate blasts in Pakistan's Balochistan province, officials said on Friday.

Five people. including three soldiers, were killed when a suicide bomber drove an explosives-laden car into a convoy of paramilitary troops in Dasht, on Pakistan's south-western tip near Iran, local government officials told AFP.

Another blast, near the Chaman border crossing with Afghanistan, killed six labourers on Thursday night, local government official Imtiaz Ali Baloch said.

The attack in Dasht was claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army – one of several separatist groups that have been fighting a decade-long insurgency over alleged state discrimination against the Baloch people.

Militancy has been rising in Balochistan, a mineral-rich province which sits on the border with Afghanistan and Iran, prompting the authorities to launch a counter-terrorism crackdown.

Two police stations and an outpost of provincial paramilitaries known as Levies were attacked in the Sherani district on Wednesday, leaving one policeman dead and two Levies injured, Pakistan's Dawn newspaper reported.

Human rights groups say the crackdown has included rights abuses such as arbitrary detentions and arrests of local people.

Fifteen people were killed this month in a suicide bombing claimed by ISIS at a political rally in Quetta, the provincial capital.

