More than 100 hostages freed from hijacked Pakistan train

More than 100 hostages have been freed from a train carrying at least 450 passengers that was <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2025/03/11/militants-take-train-passengers-hostage-in-pakistans-balochistan-province/" target="_blank">hijacked by separatist militants</a> in southwestern <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pakistan/" target="_blank">Pakistan</a>, authorities said. Insurgents blew up a railway track on Tuesday and opened fire on the train in the restive province of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2024/08/26/balochistan-separatists-liberation-army-pakistan/" target="_blank">Balochistan</a>, taking dozens of people hostage and battling Pakistani troops. The attackers said they were holding 214 people and threatened to start executing them. Three people have been killed, including the train driver, since the attack erupted in Sibi district. Officials said other passengers, including women and children, were wounded. “The affected train is still on the spot and the armed men are holding passengers,” senior district police officer Rana Dilawar said. “Security forces have launched a massive operation,” he added, saying helicopters were involved. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced late on Tuesday that “more than 100 hostages” had been freed. It was not clear how many people remained on the train after their release. Muhammad Kashif, a senior railway official in the provincial capital Quetta, earlier told AFP news agency that “over 450 passengers on-board” had been taken hostage. The Baloch Liberation Army, a separatist militant group, claimed responsibility for the attack and said it would execute 10 people in response to the operation by troops. The BLA demanded the release within 48 hours of Baloch political prisoners, activists and missing persons it said had been abducted by Pakistan's military. “BLA is prepared for a prisoner exchange,” it said. “If our demands are not met within the stipulated period or if the occupying state attempts any military action during this time, all prisoners of war will be neutralised and the train will be completely destroyed.” The group, which seeks independence for Balochistan province on the borders of Afghanistan and Iran, said the hostages included Pakistani army members and other security officials travelling on leave. The Jaffar Express train had been on its way from Quetta to the city of Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when it was fired on. Some of the hostages freed on Tuesday said they had to walk for hours through mountainous terrain to reach safety. “I can't find the words to describe how we managed to escape. It was terrifying,” Muhammad Bilal, who had been travelling with his mother on the train, told AFP. One passenger described gunmen sorting through identity cards to confirm who was from outside of the province. “They came and checked IDs and service cards and shot two soldiers in front of me and took the other four,” said one passenger who asked not to be named, after walking four hours to the nearest train station. “Those who were Punjabis were taken away by the terrorists,” he added. Soldiers have been battling a decades-long insurgency in impoverished Balochistan, but violence has increased in the western border regions with Afghanistan since the Taliban took control of the neighbouring country in 2021. The BLA claims the region's natural resources are being exploited by outsiders and have increased attacks targeting Pakistanis from other regions. In February, BLA militants killed seven Punjabi travellers after they were ordered off a bus. In November, the group carried out a suicide bombing at a train station in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/11/09/scores-killed-in-pakistan-railway-station-explosion/" target="_blank">Quetta</a> that killed 26 people. Pakistani authorities and analysts estimate the BLA has about 3,000 fighters. It regularly targets Pakistani troops, but has also attacked civilians as well as Chinese nationals working on multibillion-dollar projects related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Pakistani Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/05/23/pakistan-prime-minister-shehbaz-sharif-begins-uae-visit/" target="_blank">Shehbaz Sharif</a> condemned the latest attack, saying security officials were “repelling” the militants. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the immediate release of the hostages, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.