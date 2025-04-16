Maldives bans Israelis from entering in protest against Gaza war

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza
The Maldives has banned the entry of Israelis from the luxury tourist archipelago in “resolute solidarity” with the Palestinian people over the war in Gaza.
President Mohamed Muizzu ratified the legislation shortly after it was approved by parliament on Tuesday.
“The ratification reflects the government's firm stance in response to the continuing atrocities and ongoing acts of genocide committed by Israel against the Palestinian people,” his office said. “The Maldives reaffirms its resolute solidarity with the Palestinian cause.”
The ban will begin with immediate effect, a spokesman for Mr Muizzu's office said.
The Maldives, a small Islamic republic of 1,192 strategically located coral islets, is known for its secluded white sandy beaches and shallow turquoise lagoons.
Official data shows that 59 Israeli tourists visited the archipelago in February, among 214,000 other foreign arrivals.
The Maldives lifted a previous ban on Israeli tourists in the early 1990s and briefly moved to restore relations in 2010.
Opposition parties and government allies in the Maldives had been pressuring Mr Muizzu to ban Israelis as a statement of opposition to the Gaza war.
Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged its citizens last year to avoid travelling to the Maldives.
