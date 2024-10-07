Maldives President Muizzu meets Modi in India on first state visit

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu met Indian leader Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday in an effort to deepen ties after months of strained relations over the island nation's growing links with China.

The country in the Indian Ocean, with Male as its capital, has traditionally been a close partner of New Delhi but relations have been frosty as the Maldives strengthens co-operation with Beijing, which is vying with India for influence in the region.

Mr Muizzu is on a five-day trip at the invitation of Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu. It is his first state visit since being elected in November last year. In June, he attended Mr Modi’s swearing-in ceremony in the Indian capital as the Prime Minister began his third consecutive term.

On Monday, Mr Muizzu and Mr Modi held talks on bilateral and regional issues, and signed agreements that included enhancing payment systems for Indian tourists in the Maldives. They also agreed on a "comprehensive vision document" outlining a road map for strengthening economic and maritime security co-operation.

“The vision for comprehensive, economic and maritime security partnerships will encompass development co-operation, trade partnerships, digital and financial initiatives, energy projects, health and maritime security co-operation,” Mr Muizzu said after the talks. “A democratic, prosperous and resilient Maldives is important for peace and stability in the Indian Ocean region and India is the important partner in the maritime security domain due to our geographical proximity.”

He highlighted India’s significance in his nation’s socioeconomic and infrastructure development. India has helped the Maldives build a public welfare system and in 2020 committed $500 million to fund the country’s largest infrastructure project, a bridge and causeway linking Male to nearby islands. New Delhi also gave $250 million in financial assistance to the Maldives during the Covid pandemic.

“Our discussions underscored a shared commitment to remain engaged in further missions to bolster Maldives’ resilience and stability,” Mr Muizzu said.

The Maldives has historically been the biggest beneficiary of India’s Neighbourhood First Policy, which focuses on peace and prosperity with neighbouring countries. But the relationship between Male and New Delhi deteriorated after Mr Muizzu, a pro-China politician, won office campaigning on what many perceived as anti-India rhetoric. He chose China for his first overseas trip – although it was not an official state visit – breaking Maldivian office tradition that the first port of call be India. He also asked India to withdraw more than half of its military personnel from the island nation in May.

In January, India summoned the Maldivian envoy in New Delhi after a row erupted on social media when Maldivian ministers called Mr Modi "a clown” for diving in a life jacket to promote India's Lakshadweep islands, which are often compared to the white beaches of the Maldives. Supporters of Mr Modi called for a boycott of the Maldives, which receives more than 200,000 Indian tourists every year. More than 8,000 hotel bookings and 2,500 flights were cancelled following the dispute.

Mr Muizzu on Monday urged the return of Indian holidaymakers, saying India is “one of our largest tourism source markets". He added: "We hope to welcome more Indian tourists to the Maldives, allowing for shared growth and understanding between people."

