Paradise lost? India's Lakshadweep islanders reject plan to create 'new Maldives'

Locals up in arms over new administrator's proposed laws and policy changes on the archipelago

A storm is brewing over the picturesque Lakshadweep archipelago off India’s western coast, where the indigenous population is accusing a new administrator appointed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government of acting against their traditions and interests.

Since taking office in December, Praful Khoda Patel has closed local dairies, demolished fishermen's huts on the shore, banned meat from school meals and reversed a nearly 50-year ban on liquor licences on the islands, where 97 per cent of the 70,000 inhabitants are Muslim.

But it is his proposed law to enable the archipelago, with its white sand beaches, coral atolls and 97 per cent green cover, to be turned into an international tourist destination like the Maldives that has raised the greatest concern.

The Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation 2021, which is awaiting approval from the federal government, will give the administration sweeping powers to acquire land for infrastructure projects, even without the owner’s consent.

The inhabitants of Lakshadweep, who live on 10 of its 36 islands, fear they could be evicted from their ancestral land on the pretext of development. One section of law requires land owners to declare the use of their property every three years or else face penalties of about $3,000.

“These laws are an onslaught on our culture, food habits, land rights and employment. This is our forefathers’ land and he wants us to apply for permission to live here,” said P Pookunhi Koya, a former member of parliament for the islands and convenor of Save Lakshadweep Forum.

We have a history of living here since 1500 BC and they are trying to eliminate us from the islands

Muneer Manikfaan, vice president of the Minicoy's village council

“Nearly 4,000 people are out of jobs … he has closed down animal husbandry without any compensation, razed boats and shacks of fishermen, increased stamp duty charges by eight-fold, snatched whatever little powers the village councillors had,” Dr Koya told The National.

Residents observed a "black day" on Monday as Mr Patel arrived for a week-long visit. Dressed in all black, they held up banners demanding his dismissal.

Mr Patel said he was there to review the "status of various ongoing development projects".

More than three dozen people have been arrested in recent weeks during protests against Mr Patel’s actions and to demand his sacking. Last week, thousands of residents organised a 12-hour hunger strike and an underwater protest with divers holding placards that read “Save Lakshadweep” and “Remove Patel”.

His decision in January to lift the quarantine rule for visitors was followed by the first Covid-19 infections on the islands since the pandemic began. There have been more than 9,000 cases and 43 deaths since then.

As one of India’s nine Union Territories, Lakshadweep is governed directly by the federal government in New Delhi, unlike the 28 states which have locally elected governments. The territories are run either by federally appointed administrators or locally elected governments with limited powers.

Although unelected, administrators have total control of a territory and its people and can draft new laws which require only approval from the federal government to take effect.

Lakshadweep’s previous administrators have been technocrats or bureaucrats, whereas Mr Patel is a career politician with close ties to the prime minister. He served as home minister of Gujarat when Mr Modi headed the state’s government. Two year after Mr Modi was elected prime minister in 2014, he appointed Mr Patel as administrator of Daman and Diu, and later that year of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, another union territory. He was given additional charge of Lakshadweep after the previous administrator died of illness.

Since taking charge, Mr Patel has also proposed a law to criminalise cow slaughter and beef consumption, a policy promoted by Mr Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party. According to a report by the National Statistical Office in 2012, more than 65 per cent of the islanders eat beef.

Read More

The Taj Mahal mausoleum is seen deserted apart from a few monkeys sprawling around the fountain area of the monument, after an order by the administration was issued to close all protected monuments and tourist spots for a duration of a month to curb the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus infections in Agra on April 15, 2021. (Photo by Pawan SHARMA / AFP)Taj Mahal to reopen on Wednesday, as India eases Covid-19 restrictions

Christian polygamist with 39 wives and 94 children dies in India

He has also drafted a law barring anyone with more than two children from holding seats on the islands’ village councils, and another providing for jail of up to one year with trial for “anti-social activities”, in a region that recorded just 89 cases of petty crime in 2020.

“These draconian, unilateral regulations are an attempt to invade our culture and commit atrocities against the indigenous inhabitants of the island,” Muneer Manikfaan, vice president of the village council on Minicoy island, told The National.

“We have a history of living here since 1500 BC and they are trying to eliminate us from the islands."

Mr Patel argues that developing the islands into a tourist attraction like the Maldives will improve the lives of locals.

“The draft Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation will usher in development and go a long way in improving the social and economic indicators on the islands, which have so far lagged behind despite having the potential,” he told an Indian media outlet on May 28.

“The islands are similar to Maldives and we want to develop them on similar lines. We want to develop sustainable infrastructure and promote sustainable tourism,” he said.

“You see the Maldives ... tourists are waiting in a queue to visit there.”

But residents fear the sudden interest in the region is driven by crony capitalism and religious motives.

“We have never experienced such a situation before,” said Dr Manikfaan.“They have their business and political interests and communal agendas,”

Mr Patel's actions have caused outrage among activists and politicians on the mainland as well.

Members of the ruling communist party alliance in Kerala’s state assembly passed a resolution last month calling for Mr Patel’s removal from the post.

Rahul Gandhi, leader of India’s main opposition Congress party, also expressed support for the islanders.

“Lakshadweep is India’s jewel in the ocean. The ignorant bigots in power are destroying it. I stand with the people of Lakshadweep,” he wrote on Twitter.

Wajahat Habibullah, a former administrator of Lakshadweep, said the new regulations were a complete contradiction of development norms determined over decades.

He is one of a group of 93 former bureaucrats who have urged Mr Modi to reject Mr Patel’s draft laws, saying they “constitute an onslaught on the very fabric of Lakshadweep society, economy and landscape.”

“With a fragile coral ecology, the island territories needed a distinct approach to the entire concept of their development,” Mr Habibullah told The National.

“The current administrator only holds additional charge of this UT and is only an occasional visitor. The regulations also demonstrate that he has little understanding of the development needs of the islands,” he said.

Published: June 15, 2021 06:00 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Hazza Al Mansouri called for more joint international efforts at the Global Space Exploration Conference in St Petersburg.

UAE astronaut tells global summit in Russia: 'we're all speaking the same language when it comes to space'

Science
The Taj Mahal mausoleum is seen deserted apart from a few monkeys sprawling around the fountain area of the monument, after an order by the administration was issued to close all protected monuments and tourist spots for a duration of a month to curb the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus infections in Agra on April 15, 2021. (Photo by Pawan SHARMA / AFP)

Taj Mahal to reopen on Wednesday, as India eases Covid-19 restrictions

Asia
Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn made a spectacular escape from Japan at the end of 2019, making his way by private jet to Lebanon. His accomplices have been extradited by the US to Japan and have plead guilty. Reuters

Carlos Ghosn accomplices plead guilty to helping him escape Japan

Business
Israelis celebrate the confirmation of a new coalition government, in front of the Knesset in Jerusalem. AFP

Crowds celebrate Israel's new coalition government

MENA
Chef Reif Othman with his wife Jasmine and children Ayden and Ally have received the UAE golden visa. Courtesy Reif Othman

Dubai chef Reif Othman and family receive UAE golden visa

Food
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez