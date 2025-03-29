Myanmar quake death toll exceeds 1,600 as rescuers search for survivors

The death toll in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/myanmar/" target="_blank">Myanmar</a> from Friday's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/03/28/dozens-trapped-under-rubble-in-bangkok-after-77-magnitude-earthquake-strikes-myanmar/" target="_blank">7.7 magnitude earthquake</a> has risen past 1,600, authorities said on Saturday as rescue efforts continued. The quake that hit Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city, killed at least 1,644 people and injured more than 3,400, while 139 were missing, the military government said. The statement suggested the numbers could rise, saying “detailed figures are still being collected”. The South-east Asian country is the midst of a protracted civil war that has created a humanitarian crisis that makes travel between areas difficult and dangerous, complicating relief efforts. The earthquake struck at noon at a depth of 10km, north-west of the city of Sagaing in central Myanmar. It was followed by dozens of aftershocks, including a 6.4-magnitude tremor a few minutes later. The tremors shook neighbouring Thailand, where an under-construction building collapsed in the capital, Bangkok. There were 77 aftershocks as of 6am on Saturday, according to the Thai Meteorological Department, although none was strongly felt in Thailand. Bangkok authorities said 10 people were killed, 16 were injured and about 101 are missing at three building sites in the city, including a 30-storey building where more than 80 people were trapped under rubble. A number of countries have responded to Myanmar military leader Min Aung Hlaing's appeal for help. India sent a search-and-rescue team and a medical team as well as provisions, while Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry said the country would send 50 people to help identify victims and provide aid to the worst-hit areas. The United Nations allocated $5 million to start relief efforts. US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Washington would help with the response, but some experts expressed concerned over this offer, given his administration’s deep cuts in foreign aid. Cuts to the United States Agency for International Development have already forced the UN and non-governmental organisations to close programmes in Myanmar.