Bangladesh arrests six over lawyer's death in unrest sparked by Hindu monk's sedition charge

Bangladeshi police have detained six people over the killing of a lawyer during clashes sparked by the arrest of a Hindu monk and community leader charged with sedition. India expressed “deep concern” over the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das and urged <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2024/08/09/muhammad-yunus-bangladesh-interim-government/" target="_blank">Bangladesh</a> to protect the country's Hindu minority in the wake of the violence, prompting a rebuke from authorities in Dhaka. Mr Das, a spokesperson for Hindu religious organisation Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote and a leader of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness, was apprehended on Monday. He had been leading rallies demanding security for Hindus in Muslim-dominated Bangladesh and was accused of disrespecting the country’s national flag after hoisting a saffron flag over it. Saffron is a colour associated with radical Hindus. The monk was detained at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital Dhaka while travelling to the port city of Chattogram. A court sent him to jail, denying a petition for bail. His arrest triggered widespread clashes between supporters and police outside the court. A prosecutor was killed in the violence, allegedly by backers of Mr Das, while at least 10 other people were injured. Six suspects in the killing were identified through video footage and arrested, according to a government statement. Protesters also set fire to houses near the court building in Chattogram, local newspapers said. Arson and looting of homes and businesses belonging to minorities were reported as well as theft, vandalism and desecration of temples. "We have noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das," India's foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. “We also note with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Shri Das. We urge Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression.” Dhaka called the arrest of Mr Das an “internal matter” and accused New Delhi of “misconstruing” events. “It is with utter dismay and deep sense of hurt that the government of Bangladesh notes that the arrest of Sri Chinmoy Krishna Das has been misconstrued by certain quarters,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. It called India's comments “unfounded” and “contrary to the spirit of friendship and understanding between the two neighbouring countries”. Dhaka and New Delhi are historical partners but have been at loggerheads since former Bangladeshi prime minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2024/08/06/sheikh-hasina-bangladesh-delhi/" target="_blank">Sheikh Hasina</a> fled to Delhi in August following <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2024/08/05/bangladesh-student-protest/" target="_blank">deadly student-led mass protests</a>. Bangladesh’s interim government leader <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/28/president-sheikh-mohamed-discusses-ties-with-interim-pm-of-bangladesh/" target="_blank">Muhammad Yunus</a> has sought Ms Hasina’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2024/08/21/bnp-sheikh-hasina/" target="_blank">extradition</a> from India, with whom she maintained good relations while in office. She is now being investigated in Bangladesh for alleged crimes against humanity. The two nations have an extradition treaty but New Delhi can refuse to return Ms Hasina by citing Article 8 of the agreement, which allows for the rejection of requests that have “not been made in good faith and in the interests of justice”.