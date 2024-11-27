Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das is taken away in a police van on Tuesday in Chattogram, southeastern Bangladesh. AFP
Bangladesh arrests six over lawyer's death in unrest sparked by Hindu monk's sedition charge

Arrest of community leader Chinmoy Krishna Das led to clashes in Dhaka and Chittagong

Taniya Dutta
November 27, 2024

