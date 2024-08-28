President Sheikh Mohamed discusses ties with interim PM of Bangladesh

It is an exciting time at The National as we launch our new look and begin to roll out a new array of features for our loyal readers, but we need your help. Please take our short survey to help us shape our future.

President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday congratulated Muhammad Yunus on taking office as head of Bangladesh’s interim government.

In a phone call, Sheikh Mohamed expressed hope that Dr Yunus’s leadership would bring prosperity to Bangladesh while expressing his eagerness to collaborate in future in the interest of both nations, state news agency Wam reported.

In response, Dr Yunus thanked Sheikh Mohamed and reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening co-operation.

Dr Yunus, a Nobel laureate, this month took the helm of a divided country in the aftermath of deadly protests that forced the exit of long-time prime minister Sheikh Hasina amid widespread anger.

Dr Yunus, 84, was the choice of organisers of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, which spearheaded the weeks-long demonstrations that led to Ms Hasina's fall.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner is a social reformer, economist and the founder of Grameen Bank, a group credited with lifting millions out of poverty by granting small loans and a movement that won him the coveted award in 2006.

