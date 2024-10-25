A wrecked stall on a beach in Balasore, Odisha state, in eastern India, as Cyclone Dana approaches. AFP
A wrecked stall on a beach in Balasore, Odisha state, in eastern India, as Cyclone Dana approaches. AFP

News

Asia

Cyclone Dana tracker: Severe storm makes landfall in India's eastern Odisha state

More than half a million people were evacuated from their homes in vulnerable areas

Taniya Dutta
Taniya Dutta

October 25, 2024