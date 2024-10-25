Cyclone Dana tracker: Severe storm makes landfall in India's eastern Odisha state

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2024/10/23/cyclone-dana-tracker/" target="_blank">Cyclone Dana</a> has hit the coast of Odisha in eastern <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/india/" target="_blank">India</a>, bringing heavy rains and strong winds to parts of the state on Friday morning. Dana – which means pearl in Arabic – had been brewing over the Bay of Bengal for the past few days. It became a “severe cyclonic storm” as it made its landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamara Port in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2024/10/24/cyclone-dana-update-tracker/" target="_blank">Odisha</a> with a wind speed of around 110kmph and extremely heavy rain. The Indian Meteorological Department said the process of the landfall had begun on late Thursday and that Dana would gradually weaken into a cyclonic storm by Friday afternoon. More than half a million people were moved from the vulnerable areas to evacuation shelters in Odisha, chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi said. An estimated one million people had been expected to be evacuated, however, officials revised estimates after realising the cyclone would be much weaker than originally feared. He said no casualty had been reported and timely preparations and evacuations of vulnerable people would minimise the storm's impact. “Due to vigilant administration and preparedness, there has been no causality. The government's target of 'zero causality' is achieved. Almost 600,000 people have been shifted to safer places, including 6,000 pregnant women moved to health centres,” Mr Manjhi said on Friday. Heavy rains were pounding coastal areas of Odisha, while neighbouring West Bengal was also experiencing the impacts of the cyclone. About 250,000 people were moved to safer places in the state, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said. Several areas are likely to get flash floods due to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2024/05/27/cyclone-remal/" target="_blank">heavy rainfall</a> and there are reports of trees uprooting. Nearly 400 rescue teams comprising National Disaster Response Force, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force, Fire Service and Forest staff were deployed for rescue and relief services. “We are dealing with the initial impact of Cyclone Dana. Trees have fallen from Puri Balasore, Jagatsinghpur to Mayurbhanj areas. We are removing them to normalise road communication,” Odisha’s Fire and Emergency Services said. Flights that had been suspended in both Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in West Bengal and Bhubaneswar Biju Patnaik Airport in Odisha due to the cyclone, resumed on Friday morning. Odisha lies off the Bay of Bengal sea and has a 480-km-long sandy coastline. Home to 47 million people, the coastal state has been hit by 10 cyclones, including super cyclones that have killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions. In 1999, the region was devastated by the Great Odisha Cyclone, in which 10,000 people died.