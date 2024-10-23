Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kazan, Russia, on Wednesday. AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kazan, Russia, on Wednesday. AP

News

Asia

Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping vow to resolve border differences at Brics

Leaders met for the first time in five years as New Delhi and Beijing complete disengagement process along disputed Himalayan frontier

Taniya Dutta
Taniya Dutta

October 23, 2024