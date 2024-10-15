India expels six Canadian diplomats and recalls envoy as row escalates over death of Sikh separatist leader

India has expelled six Canadian diplomats and recalled its envoy from Ottawa as a row between the countries deepens over the death of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia last year. The decision to expel the diplomats comes after Canada on Monday said the Indian high commissioner Sanjay Verma was a “person of interest” in the assassination of Sikh activist <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/asia/2023/09/20/hardeep-singh-nijjar-khalistan-who-india-canada/" target="_blank">Hardeep Singh Nijjar</a>. New Delhi issued a terse rebuke and summoned Ottawa's senior envoy in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/india/" target="_blank">India</a>. Mr Nijjar led the Khalistan Tiger Force, a group that seeks the creation of a Sikh homeland called Khalistan in the Punjab region. He was designated a terrorist by Indian authorities in 2020. He was shot dead by two men outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia. Canadian Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/justin-trudeau/" target="_blank">Justin Trudeau</a> last year told parliament that Indian agents were involved in the killing. The comments caused a diplomatic row between Ottawa and New Delhi, which claims the Canadian government has not presented any evidence to support its claim. Tensions escalated on Monday after India’s External Affairs Ministry issued a statement saying Canada had named Mr Verma as a “person of interest”. New Delhi described the allegations as “ludicrous” and “preposterous imputations” and said they were part of “the political agenda of the Trudeau government that is centred around vote bank politics”. Mr Trudeau has “not shared a shred of evidence with the government of India, despite many requests” as part of a “deliberate strategy of smearing India for political gains”, India added. New Delhi later summoned Canada’s charge d’affaires Stewart Wheeler, before expelling him and five other diplomats, including deputy high commissioner Patrick Herbert. They have been told to leave by October 19. Canada also told six Indian diplomats to leave the country. But New Delhi said it withdrew the officials, including Mr Kumar, because it had “no faith in the current Canadian government's commitment to ensure their security".