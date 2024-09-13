India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval meets Vladimir Putin and Russia's Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu. AFP
Indian National Security Adviser briefs Russia's Putin on Modi's visit to Ukraine

India has been positioning itself as a potential mediator to end the war in Ukraine

Taniya Dutta
New Delhi

September 13, 2024