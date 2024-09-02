Heavy rain kills at least 27 people in India's Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states

Torrential rain has killed at least 27 people in India's southern states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, with thousands more evacuated to shelters, as the nation braces for above-average rainfall in September after surplus rains last month. Roads and bridges were swept away by flooding while emergency workers scrambled to rescue stranded people. Flooding or rain-related incidents killed at least 15 people in Telangana and 12 in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, according to local media. A mother and her daughter died in their sleep after a wall collapsed at their home during a downpour in Telangana, while a scientist and her father were swept away in their car as they crossed a bridge. The rainfall in September is likely to be more than double of a 50-year average, according to the India Meteorological Department. India had 15 per cent more rainfall than average in August as the northwestern and central region of the country received heavy rainfall, which led to flooding in some states. The country's national weather agency issued a warning of extremely heavy rain for both states on Monday. The disruptive weather is being caused by a tropical depression off Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/12/08/india-climate-change-cop-28-cyclone-storms/" target="_blank">Odisha</a>, the India Meteorological Department said. It forecast thunderstorms and lightning in parts of Andhra Pradesh over the next four days, which prompted authorities to close schools. Rivers have swelled and breached safe levels in both states, forcing national and state disaster response units to evacuate thousands of people to shelters. Footage from local television showed emergency workers using ropes and poles to rescue people from flood-hit areas. One video on social media showed police saving a man from an overflowing river. Parts of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2022/05/27/barkas-india-a-slice-of-yemen-in-hyderabad/" target="_blank">Hyderabad</a>, the shared capital of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, were left underwater after the city received 37cm of rain on Sunday. Andhra Pradesh received more than 28.5cm of rain, according to the government. The district of Vijayawada was the worst affected, with the Budameru river bursting its banks. "Due to Budameru breaches, floodwaters are coming into Vijayawada. As a result, all of this place has been submerged. It is very sad," said Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Telangana's Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy urged government departments to remain vigilant. More than 150 trains were cancelled while about 100 were diverted in the twin states due to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2024/08/29/gujarat-floods-heavy-rains/" target="_blank">flooding</a>.