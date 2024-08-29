A man wades through a flooded street on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on Wednesday. AFP
A man wades through a flooded street on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on Wednesday. AFP

News

Asia

Extreme weather warning as floods in India's Gujarat leave 28 dead

Rescue effort under way with areas under 3.5 metres of water and 30,000 people moved to higher ground

Taniya Dutta
Taniya Dutta

August 29, 2024