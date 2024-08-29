Extreme weather warning as floods in India's Gujarat leave 28 dead

At least 28 people have died due to flooding in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/asia/2022/07/11/extreme-rainfall-wreaks-havoc-in-indias-gujarat-state/" target="_blank">Gujarat</a>, with the weather office on Thursday issuing a warning of more rain in the western Indian state. Almost 30,000 people have been moved to higher ground in the past three days as rivers burst their banks and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2024/07/30/wayanad-landslide-kerala/" target="_blank">flood water</a> entered houses in several low-lying areas, state Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said. Some areas are under more than 3.5 metres of water, he said. The India Meteorological Department has issued an alert for extreme weather in at least a dozen districts of the state. Gujarat, off the coast of the Arabian Sea, is generally a dry and arid region but has suffered <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2024/08/02/kedarnath-cloubdurst-himachal-wayanad-landslide/" target="_blank">heavy rain</a> due to a cyclonic disturbance in the sea that has led to flooding. Deaths have been reported in at least 15 districts. While 13 people have died from drowning, several were killed as houses collapsed and trees were uprooted. Mr Patel said he had not seen such conditions in 20 years. Videos showed widespread waterlogging and flooding in several locations, with rescue workers evacuating stranded people. Fourteen people were flown to safety in a rescue operation in Porbandar district on Wednesday. Heavy rain and the release of water from the Bhadar dam left villages resembling islands. Authorities have sent seven army platoons, each with 50 soldiers to join 14 teams from the National Disaster Response Force and 25 from the State Disaster Response Force for rescue and relief work. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/asia/2024/01/19/vadodara-harni-lake-boat/" target="_blank">Vadodara</a>, the cultural capital of Gujarat, is one of the worst affected cities, where four army platoons have been sent, authorities said. Officials on Wednesday said the power supply to 11,000 villages in the state had been affected. State Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reviewed rescue and relief efforts in the affected areas. “The priority of the state government is to provide food packets, drinking water pouches and healthcare medicines to the people who are trapped in the flood until the water recedes,” Mr Patel said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is from the state, said the central government would provide all the support needed.