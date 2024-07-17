News

Asia

Desperate Afghan refugees deported from Pakistan re-enter through illegal routes

In October 2023, Pakistan used ‘Illegal Foreigners’ Repatriation Plan’ and asked undocumented Afghan refugees to leave Pakistan or face deportation

author image
Suhail Akram

17 July, 2024

Field producer and camera: Khudainoor Nasar, Graphics: Aneesh Grigary, Music: Audionetwork

Specs: 2024 McLaren Artura Spider

Engine: 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 and electric motor
Max power: 700hp at 7,500rpm
Max torque: 720Nm at 2,250rpm
Transmission: Eight-speed dual-clutch auto
0-100km/h: 3.0sec
Top speed: 330kph
Price: From Dh1.14 million ($311,000)
On sale: Now

Confirmed bouts (more to be added)

Cory Sandhagen v Umar Nurmagomedov
Nick Diaz v Vicente Luque
Michael Chiesa v Tony Ferguson
Deiveson Figueiredo v Marlon Vera
Mackenzie Dern v Loopy Godinez

Tickets for the August 3 Fight Night, held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, went on sale earlier this month, through www.etihadarena.ae and www.ticketmaster.ae.

Updated: July 17, 2024, 7:29 AM
Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

Desperate Afghan refugees deported from Pakistan re-enter through illegal routes

Militant attacks in Kashmir spark fears of renewed violence

Pakistan and IMF reach $7bn aid deal

Postcard from Old DelhiThe last Mashakwala standing

Palestine Cola looks to build brand as Arab consumers shun mainstream

A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

Maha Amer on historic success and overcoming toxic environments

In October 2023, Pakistan used ‘Illegal Foreigners’ Repatriation Plan’ and asked undocumented Afghan refugees to leave Pakistan or face deportation

Desperate Afghan refugees deported from Pakistan re-enter through illegal routes

Omani police raid a house in Wadi Kabir, on the outskirts of Muscat, on Tuesday, after four people were killed in a shooting at a nearby mosque

ISIS claims responsibility for attack on Oman mosque that left nine dead

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds up a fist after he was shot in the ear during a rally. AP

Trump assassination attempt: What we know

Rihea Sadarangani pays Dh65,000 a year for a two-bedroom apartment at the Nasser Al Razouqi Residency 2 building in Al Qusais 1 in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

My Dubai Rent: Indian woman on living in 'area that never sleeps'