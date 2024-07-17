Desperate Afghan refugees deported from Pakistan re-enter through illegal routes

Cory Sandhagen v Umar Nurmagomedov

Nick Diaz v Vicente Luque

Michael Chiesa v Tony Ferguson

Deiveson Figueiredo v Marlon Vera

Mackenzie Dern v Loopy Godinez



Tickets for the August 3 Fight Night, held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, went on sale earlier this month, through www.etihadarena.ae and www.ticketmaster.ae.

