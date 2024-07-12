Khaleel, 67, is one of the last remaining Mashakwalas – traditional water carriers – in India. AFP
Khaleel, 67, is one of the last remaining Mashakwalas – traditional water carriers – in India. AFP

News

Asia

Delhi's last remaining Mashakwala - selling water from a shrine for five decades

The well is running dry for one of the city's more venerable trades

author image
Taniya Dutta

12 July, 2024

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

Postcard from Old Delhi:The last Mashakwala standing

Modi becomes first Indian PM to visit Austria in over 40 years

Modi emphasises dialogue to resolve conflicts as he meets Putin

Five Indian soldiers killed in militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir

A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

Israeli air strike kills dozens in Khan Younis and UN warning over war crime

Rafah under fire - global outcry and international repercussions

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event in New York, US, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Samsung Electronics Co.  is upping its bid to rival Apple Inc.  in wearables by launching a smart ring and releasing a new high-end wearable with a similar look and features as the Apple Watch Ultra.  Photographer: Lanna Apisukh / Bloomberg

Samsung unveils AI-driven foldables and wearables

Noor Slaoui says 'you need a very special bond with your horse' to succeed in eventing. Mxmid

Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Humanitarian aid to Gaza left from Fujairah on a ship called Peaceland. Chris Whiteoak / The National

UAE ship carrying cargo of aid for Gaza sets sail from Fujairah