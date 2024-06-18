US and India hold talks on technology partnership in New Delhi

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday concluded a two-day visit to India, where he discussed efforts to boost technology co-operation with Indian officials.

Mr Sullivan met Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in New Delhi for extensive talks over the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies, aimed at expanding strategic technology partnerships between the two nations.

The iCET was launched by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden in 2022.

The progamme aims for greater co-operation on new and emerging technologies, including semiconductors, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, defence innovation, space and advanced telecommunications.

Mr Sullivan attended a roundtable with Mr Doval and industry experts and chief executives from both the US and India on Tuesday hosted by Confederation of Indian Industry, an Indian trade and advocacy group.

"The US and India have got to remain at the forefront of technology in case we need to protect and defend our value systems and it is part of a larger strategic interest," Mr Doval said.

Mr Sullivan highlighted innovation, production, and deployment as the three important elements for technology partnerships.

During his visit, Mr Sullivan also met Mr Modi and Minister of External Affairs Subhramanyam Jaishankar on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, Mr Sullivan and Mr Doval discussed bilateral matters and reviewed the India-US partnership on regional and global issues.

They also launched a new strategic semiconductor partnership between the US and Indian companies for precision-guided ammunition and other national security-focused electronics platforms, a joint fact sheet of the meeting shared by the US government said.

Mr Sullivan’s visit is the first by a senior American official since Mr Modi took charge as the Prime Minister for a third consecutive term earlier this month. The first meeting to discuss the iCET was held in the US in January last year.

Mr Modi met President Biden on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy last week.

Mr Sullivan’s visit also came amid the trial of an Indian man, Nikhil Gupta, who is accused of plotting to kill American citizen Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Sikh separatist leader, with the alleged help of Indian government officials.

Mr Gupta was extradited from the Czech Republic to the US on Friday and now faces trial in New York.

The alleged target of the plot, Mr Pannun, who is a dual US-Canadian citizen, was also the lawyer of Hardip Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist leader.

Mr Nijjar was shot dead in his car outside a Sikh temple in Vancouver, Canada, in June last year.

US prosecutors have accused Indian government officials of involvement in working with Mr Gupta in the assassination plot. India denies the allegations.

A serious diplomatic row broke out in September after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he had "credible allegations" of India's involvement in the killing of Mr Nijjar.

India denied his claims and accused Canada of harbouring Indian extremists.