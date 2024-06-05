Sheikh Tahnoun meets Jake Sullivan and Barack Obama in Washington

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, National Security Adviser, has met his US equivalent Jake Sullivan and former US president Barack Obama in Washington.

In a post on X, Sheikh Tahnoun, who is also Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, said the two men “discussed the strategic relations between the UAE and the US and exchanged insights on issues of mutual interest”.

They also explored ways to enhance co-operation to address common challenges and promote stability and peace in the Middle East, Wam reported.

His visit to the US comes amid a renewed push by Washington to bring about a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza war.

Sheikh Tahnoun said he also had talks with Mr Obama.

“We had a productive discussion with Barack Obama on joint efforts to advance global education initiatives by leveraging technology to transform educational systems, fostering scientific progress and providing lasting benefits for future generations,” Sheikh Tahnoun said in another post.

Mr Obama's charitable organisation, the Obama Foundation, is focused on activating "people around the world to more powerfully participate, through scholarships, leadership training and more”.