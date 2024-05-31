UAE helps mediate prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Russia and Ukraine have exchanged prisoners of war, in the fourth major swap of the year so far.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed 150 prisoners have been freed, although the number from each side has not yet been announced by their governments.

The swap came “as a result of the country harnessing its distinguished relations with both sides” and it expressed its appreciation to Russia and Ukraine for their co-operation and response to mediation, the ministry said.

It also expressed “the UAE’s commitment to continuing efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine, stressing its consistent position in calling for diplomacy, dialogue and de-escalation”.

Three other exchanges have taken place this year, with about 600 prisoners being returned in February in two separate swaps.

In January, in one of the most complex deals of the conflict, 248 prisoners were returned to Russia and 230 Ukrainians returned home.

The UAE acted as mediator in all of these deals while also playing a role in the successful exchange of two prisoners between the US and Russia in December 2022.

Earlier on Friday, Dr Mohammed Al Jaber, UAE ambassador to Russia, met the country’s deputy foreign minister Mikhail Bogdanov in Moscow.

During the meeting, they discussed relations between their countries and ways to enhance co-operation in the commercial, economic, cultural and humanitarian sectors.