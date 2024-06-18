Biden moves to give legal status to undocumented spouses of US citizens

President Joe Biden's administration has announced new immigration measures that aim to "keep families together" by giving undocumented spouses of US citizens a path to citizenship.

Unveiled on Tuesday, it will protect about 500,000 people who are married to American citizens if they have been living in the US for at least 10 years, the White House said.

The policy would also benefit about 50,000 undocumented children.

Read more Biden unveils measures to restrict asylum claims at southern border

Mr Biden "will announce new actions to bring peace of mind and stability to Americans living in mixed-status families", a senior US official told reporters.

"These measures will help keep American families together and allow more young people to contribute to our economy and our country."

Officials said most of the beneficiaries originally came from Mexico and parts of Central America.

The application process would probably begin by the end of summer. Applicants must have lived in the US for at least 10 years as of June 17, 2024.

Currently, undocumented spouses of US citizens must leave the country to request residency, a process that can take years and often deters people from applying.

Mr Biden is set to unveil the move during a ceremony at the White House marking 12-year anniversary of Daca, the programme set up by Barack Obama that protects from deportation hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants who came to the US as children.

The move comes at a critical moment for Mr Biden, 81, who is running for re-election in November.

He has come under fire from his Republican rivals for not doing enough to police the southern border, amid the arrival of historic numbers of migrants.

The Democrat has also faced criticism from progressives who say he has not lived up to campaign promises to be more welcoming to migrants.

Mr Biden is headed for a tight race against Donald Trump, his Republican predecessor who made hardline immigration policies a focus of his time in office.

Trump has vowed to conduct a massive deportation campaign of undocumented migrants if he wins, a message that has resonated with his supporters.

Twelve years and 800,000 Dreamers later, DACA stands – allowing Dreamers who’ve lived here for most of their lives to work lawfully, pursue an education, open businesses, and make our communities stronger.



Congress must provide permanent stability for them and their families. pic.twitter.com/9RyHpFkXqp — President Biden (@POTUS) June 15, 2024

Different estimates say between 11 million and 20 million undocumented migrants are believed to be living in the US.

Mr Biden has sought to find a measured response to immigration, as Hispanic and progressive voters are a critical bloc in his re-election effort.

This month, he issued a executive order restricting asylum at the border. Migrant groups responded by suing the Biden administration, arguing the move breaches US and international laws.

Tuesday's move also allows work visas for Daca recipients who have earned a degree in the US and have received a job offer.