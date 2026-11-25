Olara Otunnu has no plans to withdraw from the race for UN Secretary General, despite receiving 12 discouragement votes, including from all five veto-wielding powers, in the ninth round of informal balloting.

It is a result produced by a process he created: the straw poll known as the Otunnu Formula, which Mr Otunnu devised in 1981 as Uganda's ambassador to the UN and president of the Security Council.

In an interview with The National, the Ugandan diplomat said no Security Council member had asked him to withdraw and that he had set no deadline for ending his candidacy, even as diplomatic pressure mounts to narrow the field of contenders seeking to succeed Antonio Guterres. Mr Otunnu, 76, received three encouragement votes in the ninth round.

"Every candidate must constantly review their position. I'm no exception. At every stage of this process, I must review where things are, where things stand, what my prospects are," he said.

"I don't know how long this will be. I don't know how long I'll be in all that. I'm completely open-minded and objective about this. All I can say to you is, where we are now, I remain engaged."

A formula turned on its inventor

The former UN under-secretary general, who was also the first special representative of the secretary general for children and armed conflict from 1997 to 2005, said he never expected to be judged by his own mechanism.

"I hadn't dreamed, I hadn't thought that I myself would be the subject of the ‘Otunnu formula’," he said. "So, this is obviously a case of no-good deed goes unpunished."

The UN Security Council. AFP Show caption: The UN Security Council. AFP

In 1981, the Council was deadlocked over a contest between Austrian incumbent Kurt Waldheim, who was seeking a third term, and Tanzania's Salim Ahmed Salim. Mr Otunnu persuaded both men to temporarily step aside to allow other candidates to emerge. He introduced informal ballots to gauge candidates' levels of support and their likelihood of facing a veto before proceeding to a formal vote.

The process ultimately led to the selection of Peruvian diplomat Javier Perez de Cuellar and became known as the Otunnu formula.

Regional rivalry

Mr Otunnu pushed back against calls for the next secretary general to come from Latin America and the Caribbean, arguing that regional rotation should not take precedence over other considerations.

"It is an important consideration that every region should, at some stage, have a turn. But it's another thing to make that absolutist, to say in a very absolute way, this is the way it must be," he said.

He pointed to the 2016 selection of Mr Guterres, a former Portuguese prime minister, despite expectations that the position would go to an Eastern European candidate.

"It has not been a perfect rotation. It has been a zigzag," he said.

Mr Otunnu said he had addressed the African Group at the UN and told its members not to back him solely on the basis of his nationality.

"I'm not an African candidate. I'm a candidate for the secretary general of the UN. I'm very proud to be a product of Africa, to be from Africa, and I hope you are proud of my track record."

"If you see in my background, you see in my qualities what you are looking for in the next secretary general, please give me your support. If you don't, don't give me your support."

Late entry

Mr Otunnu said he had not intended to seek the position and had been working with communities affected by conflict in northern Uganda when he began receiving calls from international figures in late June and early July, encouraging him to run. He did not identify them.

"I was not planning for this moment. I was not waiting for this moment. I wasn't busy preparing to be a candidate," he said.

He entered the race at the end of July, saying those who encouraged him to run had highlighted his experience in consensus-building, conflict resolution and institutional reform.

He rejected suggestions that the UN had become irrelevant, while acknowledging its shortcomings.

"There are weaknesses. There have been failures. That is why we need a vigorous, sober, experienced, talented leadership. That is why we need to think out of the box. That's why we need to engage all parties. That's why we need to build consensus," he said. "But the role of the UN, the purpose of the UN could not be more important than ever."

Member states have made clear they want a reform-minded secretary general, but Mr Otunnu said calls for reform are "nothing new".

As UN chief, he would prioritise refocusing, restructuring and reorganising the central UN system.

Mr Otunnu pledged to make mediation an immediate priority if elected, arguing that the Secretary General must take an active role in efforts to end wars rather than leave diplomacy exclusively to the major powers.