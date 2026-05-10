Iraq disputes claim of 'secret Israeli base' on its territory

Iraq on Sunday disputed claims of a secret Israeli base on its territory, saying its troops had found no such thing.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Israel had set up the desert base to support its campaign against Iran. It said Iraqi personnel were hit by Israeli air strikes when they came close to discovering the site.

The report appeared to shed new light on a mysterious incident in the Iraqi desert in early March, in which one soldier was killed and two were injured by heavy aerial fiire.

Two counter-terrorism units were sent to the scene the next day but found nothing. An Iraqi general said at the time it appeared a "certain force" had been present without approval, in what was widely taken as a reference to the US.

Responding to reports of the Israeli base, Iraqi security spokesman Saad Maan said they were referring to the same incident involving "unlicensed detachments and forces".

"After that, our security forces continued to exert pressure and maintain a presence in these and other areas," the spokesman said. He said Iraqi units "continued to search all operational sectors in all of Iraq, and the desert areas, including this area".

"During the inspections in April and May, we did not find any presence of this force or any other unlicensed forces [or] equipment," he said. "Our security forces are continuing their duties, and there is no similar presence now in these areas or other areas in Iraq."

There was no comment from Israeli officials. The Israeli military and intelligence services are renowned for their clandestine operations across the Middle East, including in Lebanon and Iran.

The Journal's report said Israel built the base as a logistical hub for its air force, with US knowledge, just before strikes on Iran began in late February. It said there were search and rescue teams positioned to assist any downed Israeli pilots. The newspaper cited people familiar with the matter, including US officials.

The near-discovery of the base in early March came after a local shepherd reported unusual military activity, including helicopter movements in ​the area.

Iraqi troops were dispatched ‌to investigate, but ⁠Israeli forces used air strikes to ​keep them at a distance and ​prevent the site ‌from being discovered, the Journal said.

Iraq has been caught in the crossfire of the regional war by waves of attacks on both US interests and Iran-linked militias. The US and Israel have offered little information about their operations in Iraq.