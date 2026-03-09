Lebanon postpones parliamentary elections for two years

The Lebanese Parliament has voted to postpone the upcoming elections scheduled for May for two years, with a majority of 76 votes, the state news agency reported.

The agency said that 41 MPs opposed and four others abstained from voting.

The move comes as Lebanon was pulled into the regional war when Hezbollah, founded by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in 1982, opened fire to avenge the ⁠killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, igniting a new Israeli offensive against the group.

Nearly 400 people have been killed in Lebanon by Israeli strikes since March 2, Lebanon's health ministry reported on Sunday, including at least 83 children and 42 women.

The Israeli military kept ​up ⁠its airstrikes in the Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs ‌of Beirut on Monday, sending plumes of smoke across the city. It reiterated warnings to its residents to ​leave, and announced it would act against a Hezbollah financial institution, Al Qard Al Hassan.

More to follow ...