An ambulance enters Sri Lanka's southern naval headquarters in Galle on March 4, 2026, to pick up Iranian sailors rescued from an Iranian ship near the island earlier in the day. AFP

News

Sri Lankan navy rescues 30 people from sinking Iranian ship

Injured sailors taken to hospital in south of island nation

The National

March 04, 2026

Sri Lanka's ⁠military has rescued at ⁠least 30 ​people on board a ⁠sinking Iranian ship near the island nation's waters, the ⁠country's Foreign Minister said.

The ⁠Sri ‌Lankan navy sent a ​rescue team after a distress call from the ship, the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath told parliament that injured sailors were taken to hospital in the island's south.

Sri Lankan media reported ⁠that the ship made a distress call off ​the coast ‌of Galle in ⁠the southern part of ⁠the country and that the injured had been admitted to hospital there for treatment.

In parliament a member of the opposition asked whether the vessel had been bombed as part of the US-Israeli attacks on Iran but there was no immediate response from the government.

Navy spokesman Buddhika Sampath said the rescue operation was in line with Sri Lanka's maritime obligations.

The conflict between the US, Israel and Iran has escalated into a regional war after co-ordinated strikes were launched on Iran on Saturday.

The joint operation, code-named Operation Epic Fury by the US and Operation Roaring Lion by Israel, has entered its fifth day, with hundreds of Iranian military sites being attacked and the regime's leadership targeted.

Updated: March 04, 2026, 9:28 AM

