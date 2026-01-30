US military warns Iran over plans for live-fire naval exercise

The US military's Central Command on Friday warned Iran that it would not tolerate any actions in the Strait of Hormuz deemed to be unsafe to US forces.

Iran on Thursday said the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) would conduct a two-day, live-fire naval exercise in the Strait from Sunday, according to Centcom.

“We will not tolerate unsafe IRGC actions including overflight of US military vessels engaged in flight operations, low-altitude or armed overflight of US military assets when intentions are unclear,” Centcom said in a statement.

Centcom added that any high-speed boat approaches on a collision course with US military vessels, or weapons trained at US forces would be considered threatening.

“The US military has the most highly trained and lethal force in the world and will continue to operate with the highest levels of professionalism and adhere to international norms. Iran’s IRGC must do the same,” Centcom said.

Tensions are simmering between Washington and Tehran as the US mulls whether it will conduct new military action against Iran. The USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group, as well as other warships, are currently in the waters off Iran.

US President Donald Trump initially threatened to use military force against Iran as reports emerged of a brutal crackdown on anti-government protests in the country this month. Activists outside the country put the death toll so far at about 6,500 people, most of them protesters. They are investigating reports of thousands more killings.

Mr Trump appeared to back down from use of military force after receiving assurances that protesters would not be executed in Iran.

On Friday, he said Iran does “want to make a deal”.