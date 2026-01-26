Israel has linked the implementation of Donald Trump's Gaza ceasefire deal to the return of Ran Gvili's remains. AFP
Israel says remains of last Gaza hostage have been found

Burial of Ran Gvili could open door to opening of Rafah crossing

January 26, 2026

Israel announced on Monday it had located the body of its last remaining hostage in Gaza.

The search for Ran Gvili's remains has been holding up the implementation of a ceasefire deal in Gaza and the opening of a key border crossing.

Mr Gvili's body has been identified by forensic experts and laid to rest, the Israeli army said. It did not immediately give details of how or where the remains were found.

"There are officially no more hostages in captivity in Gaza," the military said.

This is a developing story ...

Updated: January 26, 2026, 1:58 PM
IsraelGaza