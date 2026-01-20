Emmanuel Macron touted Europe as a place where rules still stand firm, in contrast to some parts of the world. AFP
News

Macron launches attack on Trump's 'world without rules'

French president says Greenland crisis is example of global order 'without governance'

Rory Reynolds
Davos, Switzerland

January 20, 2026

Emmanuel Macron launched a blistering attack on the increasingly illiberal world order.

France's president there had been "a shift towards a world without rules, where international law is trampled underfoot and where the only ⁠law that ​seems to ‍matter is that ⁠of ‌the strongest".

His speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday afternoon was a thinly veiled swipe at US President Donald Trump, who is due to arrive overnight and speak on Wednesday.

"Imperial ambitions are resurfacing," he said, citing American plans to seize Greenland.

He further said the four-year Russian war in Ukraine and conflicts in the Middle East were an example of how the traditional world order had been eroded.

The economic crisis that the global economy faces includes "American over consumption, Chinese under consumption", and European underperformance.

Mr Macron, who wore sunglasses to protect a burst blood vessel in his eye from the glare of stage lights, promoted Europe as a place "where rule of law and predictability" is still prized.

"It's a good place, a good place for today and for tomorrow," he added.

"We will do our best to have a stronger Europe, much stronger."

In a Q&A session with WEF co-chair Larry Fink, Mr Macron called additional tariffs imposed on enemies of the United States "crazy".

"We have to remain very calm, all of us ... with so many opportunities and so many challenges," he added.

BlackRock boss Mr Fink, one of America's wealthiest businessmen, praised Mr Macron for his "humanity and leadership".

Speaking afterwards, Mr Macron said he did not plan to speak to Mr Trump after his arrival in Davos. Earlier this month Mr Macron accused Washington of breaching international law and turning away from its partners days after the US captured and removed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and threatened to take control of Greenland.

Updated: January 20, 2026, 2:29 PM

