Why is Emmanuel Macron wearing mirrored sunglasses at World Economic Forum in Davos?

French President Emmanuel Macron took to the stage at Davos on Tuesday wearing a pair of off-message, blue-tinted, mirrored aviator sunglasses. Given that the World Economic Forum takes place indoors, his choice of eyewear is raising some eyebrows.

Macron was first spotted wearing sunglasses on Sunday for a meeting at Elysee Palace in Paris. He explained the reflective glasses were to disguise a minor eye injury he had sustained after having been spotted with a heavily bloodshot right eye. At the palace, he played it down, calling the injury “just a trifle”.

Two days later, he arrived at Davos in Switzerland for the World Economic Forum wearing the same glasses, kept on even while he was greeting other world leaders.

Louis Vuitton released its Attitude Pilot sunglasses with blue mirrored lenses in 2009. Photo: LuxuryCloset

Macron appears to be wearing a pair of Louis Vuitton Pilot Attitude sunglasses from the autumn/winter 2009 collection. The glasses have discreet lines etched on the nose bridge and down the arms that nod to the Damier patterning synonymous with the French luxury brand. Other glasses in the line have the same checkerboard print lenses.

Macron is not the only French leader to make the headlines for wearing something showy. Nicolas Sarkozy, the country's president from 2007 to 2012, was fond of wearing Rolex watches and RayBan sunglasses, earning him the nickname of “President Bling-Bling”.