Iran says no death sentence issued for protester amid US threats

Iranian protester Erfan Soltani has not been given a death sentence, Iran's judiciary has said, in a possible sign of de-escalation as US President Donald Trump stated he had received a “very ‍good statement” from Tehran.

Mr Soltani, who is being held at Karaj Central Prison, is being charged with “collusion against the security of the country and propaganda against the state”, Iranian state media reported on Thursday, citing the judiciary.

If convicted, the 26-year-old's punishment would be imprisonment, state media said. The death penalty does not apply to his charges under Iranian law, it added.

The announcement comes after rights groups reported that Tehran was set to execute Mr Soltani on January 14. That would make him the first person to be put to death for participating in protests sweeping the country over the dire economic conditions and the Islamic Republic's 47-year clerical rule.

Mr Soltani was detained last week. Four days later his family were notified that he would be executed, according to the Norway-based Hengaw Organisation for Human Rights. The independent Iran Human Rights organisation, based in Oslo, said Mr Soltani did not have legal representation and, as far as it is aware, no trial had been conducted.

Mr Trump has repeatedly threatened to intervene in support of protesters in Iran. A rights group said more than 2,600 people have been killed in the crackdown on one of the biggest waves of protest against the regime.

The US President has been considering military action, but adopted a wait-and-see approach after being told on Wednesday that protest killings were easing, saying he believed there was no current plan for large-scale executions in Iran.

He told reporters at the White House that “very important sources on the other side” had said “the killing has stopped and the executions won’t take place”.

Mr Trump did not rule out US military action, saying “we are going to watch what ​the process is” and adding that his administration had received a “very ‍good statement” from Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also said on Wednesday that there is “no plan” by Iran to hang ⁠people, when asked about the anti-government protests. “Hanging is out of the question,” he said in an interview with Fox News.

However, tensions remained over fears of US military intervention. One western security official told The National: “All the combat indicators are showing that there is a green light for a significant operation.”

“Our intelligence agencies understand that strikes are increasingly imminent,” he added.

Iran reopened its airspace after a nearly five-hour closure ​on Wednesday that forced airlines to cancel, reroute or delay some ‌flights.

The US also withdrew some staff from a military base in Qatar after Iran warned regional neighbours that “all American bases” would be potential targets for retaliation if America launched strikes.

Qatar said the departure of some personnel from Al Udeid airbase was among “measures being undertaken” in response to regional tension.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a call with his Iranian counterpart on Thursday to discuss recent developments in the region and ways to support its security and stability, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Mr Araghchi emphasised Iran's “unwavering resolve to defend its national sovereignty and security against foreign-backed interference” in a phone call on Wednesday with Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, who underlined the “importance of close co-operation among regional countries towards reinforcing the region’s stability and security”, said Iranian state media.

At least 2,615 people have been killed in the unrest since December 28, according to the US-based Hrana rights group. Of these, 2,435 were protesters, including 13 children. It said 153 security personnel and government supporters were also killed, as well as 14 bystanders.

An additional 882 deaths remain under investigation, said the rights group in its latest statement, amid a near-total internet shutdown imposed by authorities since last Thursday.

Iran has accused the US and Israel of inciting chaos and violence in the country, and has blamed deaths on “armed terrorists” backed by foreign powers.