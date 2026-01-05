Starmer tells Trump: 'Hands off Greenland'

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has delivered a blunt warning to President Donald Trump over renewed demands for the annexation of Greenland, telling the US leader to keep his “hands off” the territory.

With the US's capture of Venezuela's leader Nicolas Maduro still reverberating across Europe, there is growing nervousness over what the White House might do next. At the weekend the US removed Venezuela’s president Nicolas Maduro from the country and has taken him to New York, where he was due in court on Monday on charges of “narco-terrorism”.

The move, seen as the most assertive US intervention to achieve regime change since the 2003 invasion of Iraq, has sparked murmurs among allies of Mr Trump that the President should follow through on his idea of acquiring Greenland as a US territory.

It follows remarks from Mr Trump in which he said the US needed Greenland "from the standpoint of national security”.

Mr Starmer was publicly cautious in his response and said democracy and the rule of law remain essential. He added most Labour MPs share his view.

“We will always defend the international rule of law,” he said, and the US “will have to justify the action it has taken". However, he repeatedly declined to say if Washington had acted within international law.

Asked if he would tell Mr Trump to keep his “hands off Greenland”, Mr Starmer replied “yes”.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has warned US President Donald Trump against considering annexing Greenland. Getty Images

Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark, which is also a Nato member, and Mr Starmer was unequivocal that Britain would stand firmly with its European allies.

“Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark must decide the future of Greenland, and only Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark,” he said. “Denmark is a close ally in Europe, is a Nato ally, and it is very important that the future of Greenland is for the Kingdom of Denmark, and for Greenland themselves.”

The President’s comments came after Maga hardliner Katie Miller, the wife of deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, made an X post that placed the American flag across a map of Greenland, accompanied by the word “soon".

That reflects the view of other senior administration figures who have floated the idea of the semi-autonomous Danish territory, which is rich with natural resources, becoming a US state.

But in Greenland’s capital Nuuk, the comments have been met with anger. “That’s enough now,” said Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen. He added that the US taking control of the island was “fantasy”.

That disbelief was echoed by Mette Frederiksen, Denmark’s Prime Minister, who said the US “has no right to annex any of the three nations in the Danish kingdom”, made up of Denmark, Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

US Vice President JD Vance, centre, during a tour of the US military's Pituffik Space Base in Greenland. Getty Images

Mr Starmer reaffirmed Britain’s support and said the UK would defend Denmark and Greenland’s sovereignty alongside the principle that borders cannot be redrawn by larger powers.

But with global warming and the need to secure vital materials, Greenland’s strategic importance is increasing. The Arctic island, which is the size of western Europe, sits on North Atlantic and Arctic shipping routes that will become ever more navigable as the ice cap melts.

The US military has important bases there, too, including the Pituffik Space Base, which is vital for missile warning and space surveillance and to keep an eye on Russia’s movements. Potentially more important to Mr Trump and his allies are large deposits of rare earth minerals, which are seen as crucial to future technology.

But French government officials reiterated support for the territory’s sovereignty, stressing that any changes must respect international law and cannot be imposed by force.

“Greenland belongs to Greenland’s people and to Denmark's people,” said Pascal Confavreux, a French Foreign Ministry spokesman. "It is up to them to decide what they wish to do. Borders cannot be changed by force."

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk also warned that Europe risked decline or fragmentation without unity in the face of strategic pressures from the US and other global powers.

No 10 Downing Street confirmed Mr Starmer had not yet spoken to Mr Trump since the operation in Venezuela, but was set to do so on Tuesday after a meeting of European leaders in Paris, at which they will discuss Russia's war on Ukraine.

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper is expected to make a statement to MPs on the situation in Venezuela on Monday afternoon, during which she is expected to face more questions on whether the UK backs the capture of Mr Maduro. The UK’s strong position on Greenland adds to the disharmony among Nato allies and the feeling that the US is drifting further away from the international rules-based system.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Airev Started: September 2023 Founder: Muhammad Khalid Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: Generative AI Initial investment: Undisclosed Investment stage: Series A Investors: Core42 Current number of staff: 47

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

OTHER IPL BOWLING RECORDS Best bowling figures: 6-14 – Sohail Tanvir (for Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings in 2008) Best average: 16.36 – Andrew Tye Best economy rate: 6.53 – Sunil Narine Best strike-rate: 12.83 – Andrew Tye Best strike-rate in an innings: 1.50 – Suresh Raina (for Chennai Super Kings against Rajasthan Royals in 2011) Most runs conceded in an innings: 70 – Basil Thampi (for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018) Most hat-tricks: 3 – Amit Mishra Most dot-balls: 1,128 – Harbhajan Singh Most maiden overs bowled: 14 – Praveen Kumar Most four-wicket hauls: 6 – Sunil Narine

'THE WORST THING YOU CAN EAT' Trans fat is typically found in fried and baked goods, but you may be consuming more than you think. Powdered coffee creamer, microwave popcorn and virtually anything processed with a crust is likely to contain it, as this guide from Mayo Clinic outlines: Baked goods - Most cakes, cookies, pie crusts and crackers contain shortening, which is usually made from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. Ready-made frosting is another source of trans fat. Snacks - Potato, corn and tortilla chips often contain trans fat. And while popcorn can be a healthy snack, many types of packaged or microwave popcorn use trans fat to help cook or flavour the popcorn. Fried food - Foods that require deep frying — french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken — can contain trans fat from the oil used in the cooking process. Refrigerator dough - Products such as canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls often contain trans fat, as do frozen pizza crusts. Creamer and margarine - Nondairy coffee creamer and stick margarines also may contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.

ADCC AFC Women’s Champions League Group A fixtures October 3: v Wuhan Jiangda Women’s FC

October 6: v Hyundai Steel Red Angels Women’s FC

October 9: v Sabah FA

if you go The flights Emirates have direct flights from Dubai to Glasgow from Dh3,115. Alternatively, if you want to see a bit of Edinburgh first, then you can fly there direct with Etihad from Abu Dhabi. The hotel Located in the heart of Mackintosh's Glasgow, the Dakota Deluxe is perhaps the most refined hotel anywhere in the city. Doubles from Dh850 Events and tours There are various Mackintosh specific events throughout 2018 – for more details and to see a map of his surviving designs see glasgowmackintosh.com For walking tours focussing on the Glasgow Style, see the website of the Glasgow School of Art. More information For ideas on planning a trip to Scotland, visit www.visitscotland.com

Europe’s rearming plan Suspend strict budget rules to allow member countries to step up defence spending

Create new "instrument" providing €150 billion of loans to member countries for defence investment

Use the existing EU budget to direct more funds towards defence-related investment

Engage the bloc's European Investment Bank to drop limits on lending to defence firms

Create a savings and investments union to help companies access capital

De De Pyaar De Produced: Luv Films, YRF Films

Directed: Akiv Ali

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jaaved Jaffrey

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

F1 The Movie Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem Director: Joseph Kosinski Rating: 4/5

How green is the expo nursery? Some 400,000 shrubs and 13,000 trees in the on-site nursery An additional 450,000 shrubs and 4,000 trees to be delivered in the months leading up to the expo Ghaf, date palm, acacia arabica, acacia tortilis, vitex or sage, techoma and the salvadora are just some heat tolerant native plants in the nursery Approximately 340 species of shrubs and trees selected for diverse landscape The nursery team works exclusively with organic fertilisers and pesticides All shrubs and trees supplied by Dubai Municipality Most sourced from farms, nurseries across the country Plants and trees are re-potted when they arrive at nursery to give them room to grow Some mature trees are in open areas or planted within the expo site Green waste is recycled as compost Treated sewage effluent supplied by Dubai Municipality is used to meet the majority of the nursery’s irrigation needs Construction workforce peaked at 40,000 workers About 65,000 people have signed up to volunteer Main themes of expo is ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ and three subthemes of opportunity, mobility and sustainability. Expo 2020 Dubai to open in October 2020 and run for six months

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Boulder shooting victims • Denny Strong, 20

• Neven Stanisic, 23

• Rikki Olds, 25

• Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

• Suzanne Fountain, 59

• Teri Leiker, 51

• Eric Talley, 51

• Kevin Mahoney, 61

• Lynn Murray, 62

• Jody Waters, 65

BULKWHIZ PROFILE Date started: February 2017 Founders: Amira Rashad (CEO), Yusuf Saber (CTO), Mahmoud Sayedahmed (adviser), Reda Bouraoui (adviser) Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: E-commerce Size: 50 employees Funding: approximately $6m Investors: Beco Capital, Enabling Future and Wain in the UAE; China's MSA Capital; 500 Startups; Faith Capital and Savour Ventures in Kuwait

Company Profile Founders: Tamara Hachem and Yazid Erman

Based: Dubai

Launched: September 2019

Sector: health technology

Stage: seed

Investors: Oman Technology Fund, angel investor and grants from Sharjah's Sheraa and Ma'an Abu Dhabi

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

'Nightmare Alley' Director:Guillermo del Toro Stars:Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara Rating: 3/5

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

Predictions Predicted winners for final round of games before play-offs: Friday: Delhi v Chennai - Chennai

Saturday: Rajasthan v Bangalore - Bangalore

Saturday: Hyderabad v Kolkata - Hyderabad

Sunday: Delhi v Mumbai - Mumbai

Sunday - Chennai v Punjab - Chennai Final top-four (who will make play-offs): Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Bangalore

Tonight's Chat on The National Tonight's Chat is a series of online conversations on The National. The series features a diverse range of celebrities, politicians and business leaders from around the Arab world. Tonight’s Chat host Ricardo Karam is a renowned author and broadcaster who has previously interviewed Bill Gates, Carlos Ghosn, Andre Agassi and the late Zaha Hadid, among others. Intellectually curious and thought-provoking, Tonight’s Chat moves the conversation forward. Facebook | Our website | Instagram

Mobile phone packages comparison

Results Stage 4 1. Dylan Groenewegen (NED) Jumbo-Visma 04:16:13 2. Gaviria (COL) UAE Team Emirates 3. Pascal Ackermann (GER) Bora-Hansgrohe 4. Sam Bennett (IRL) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5. Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto Soudal General Classification: 1. Adam Yates (GBR) Mitchelton-Scott 16:46:15 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:07 3. Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ) Astana Pro Team 0:01:35 4. David Gaudu (FRA) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:40 5. Rafal Majka (POL) Bora-Hansgrohe