News

Ten killed in shooting at Australia's Bondi beach

One suspected shooter was killed, and a second is in police custody

The National

December 14, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Police said at least 10 people were killed in a shooting at Sydney's Bondi Beach on Sunday.

Eleven others were injured, including police officers responding to the incident. One suspected shooter was killed and a second, who is in custody, is in a critical condition, police said.

Authorities said there is no longer an active threat but have urged people to avoid the area, according to .

Australian emergency workers said earlier in the day that they had rushed eight people to hospitals after the shooting.

"We can just let you know that we have treated multiple people on the scene and at this stage taken eight people to different Sydney hospitals," a spokesperson for the New South Wales ambulance service told AFP.

"The scenes in Bondi are shocking and distressing. Police and emergency responders are on the ground working to save lives," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on X. "My thoughts are with every person affected."

"We are working with the NSW Police and will provide further updates as more information is confirmed. I urge people in the vicinity to follow information from the NSW Police," he said.

A major Australian Muslim organisation condemned the "horrific" shooting.

"Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and all those who witnessed or were affected by this deeply traumatic attack," the Australian National Imams Council said in a statement.

"This is a moment for all Australians, including the Australian Muslim community, to stand together in unity, compassion, and solidarity," it added.

Australian Broadcasting Corp showed footage of two black-clad gunmen firing on people, and several people being treated by police and paramedics.

Earlier, police said they were responding to a developing incident.

“Police are responding to a developing incident at Bondi Beach and are urging the public to AVOID the area,” the New South Wales police said in a post on X. “Anyone at the scene should take shelter. Police are on scene and more information will be provided when it comes to hand.”

More to follow ...

Updated: December 14, 2025, 10:52 AM