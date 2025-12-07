Police respond to an incident outside Terminal 3 at London Heathrow Airport. Getty Images
News

Armed police rush to Heathrow Airport over incident at Terminal 3

Public transport in area has been halted

Amr Mostafa
Amr Mostafa

December 07, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Armed police were sent to London's Heathrow Airport on Sunday due to an unspecified incident in Terminal 3's car park.

"Passengers are advised to allow extra time when travelling to the airport and to check with their airline for any queries," the airport said on X.

Unconfirmed reports on social media cited gas being sprayed in the area.

British media outlets said public transport has been halted. Heathrow tunnels have been reportedly closed, with LUL and Elizabeth Lines suspended.

"We were called at 8.14am today to assist emergency service colleagues at an incident near Terminal 3 at Heathrow Airport. Firefighters remain at the scene," a London Fire Brigade spokesman said.

Tense scenes in footage posted on social media showed armed police searching the Heathrow car park, while drivers were stuck at a standstill in their cars.

Updated: December 07, 2025, 10:07 AM
