British Airways warns Heathrow it could move investment to Europe if third runway bill is too high

British Airways would consider shifting investment to rival airports if Heathrow becomes uncompetitive due to landing fees or the cost of building a new runway, the airline’s chief executive has warned.

Sean Doyle said parent company IAG could prioritise investment in its airlines overseas, including Spain’s Iberia and Ireland’s Aer Lingus.

The UK government is considering two proposals to expand Heathrow with a third runway.

The airport’s owners want to build a full-length 3,500-metre runway, which would involve diverting the M25, while Arora Group is seeking permission for a 2,800-metre runway, negating the need to move the motorway.

Heathrow is also seeking to raise the landing fees it charges airlines by 17 per cent – from £28.46 to £33.26 per passenger – as part of its £10 billion investment plans. When the request was made to the Civil Aviation Authority in July, IAG called it “excessive”.

Speaking at the Airlines 2025 conference in Westminster, Mr Doyle said the group allocates capital “on the basis of performance” and that if Heathrow becomes uncompetitive, affecting BA's performance, “there’ll be opportunities to put that capital elsewhere”.

He said Madrid airport was “flying” with Iberia reporting very strong results, while BA has a strong presence in the expanding market of Barcelona. “Dublin has built a new runway for a couple of billion, so there’s headroom there,” he added.

He said: “There will be debates about competitiveness and airport charges when it comes to the way IAG allocates capital. We’re not at that point yet but that’s why, for everybody’s sake, a competitive Heathrow is very important.”

In May, British Airways highlighted its investment at the London airport, saying the use of AI had allowed it to increase punctuality so that more than 90 per cent of its flights were leaving on time.

The airline said it had invested £100 million ($133 million) in improving operational resilience, which funded the development of a range of digital tools and apps.

Sean Doyle, British Airways chairman and chief executive, has raised concerns about the cost of Heathrow's expansion. Photo: British Airways

Motorway move

Mr Doyle also suggested that Heathrow should be expanded without moving the M25 motorway if possible.

“If you can avoid moving the M25, you should avoid moving the M25,” he said. “I can’t argue against the logic of that. I think we should look at ways of potentially building a shorter runway.”

However, at the same event, Heathrow’s chief executive Thomas Woldbye insisted that moving the M25 was “not avoidable” to build a third runway that provides the necessary boost to capacity.

He said a shorter runway would cost “almost the same” but deliver “much less capacity”.

Mr Woldbye added: “It just does not make sense.”

Surinder Arora, the founder of the Arora Group, told The National in September that he believed attempting to build a runway over the M25 would be a “complete disaster” as it would go on for years at immense cost.

The Arora Group has proposed alternative plans for the expansion of Heathrow. Photo: Heathrow West by the Arora Group

The proposal from Heathrow’s owners would require a new M25 tunnel and bridges to be built 130 metres west of the existing motorway.

The applicants behind both expansion proposals have been asked by the government to provide more information about the impact for investors, affected communities and businesses.

By the end of November, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander will announce the scheme being taken forward to inform the remainder of her review of the Airports National Policy Statement, which will provide the framework for decisions on airport growth.

The Prison Letters of Nelson Mandela

Edited by Sahm Venter

Published by Liveright

Vikram%20Vedha %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirectors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Gayatri%2C%20Pushkar%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hrithik%20Roshan%2C%20Saif%20Ali%20Khan%2C%20Radhika%20Apte%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3E3.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

Pharaoh's curse British aristocrat Lord Carnarvon, who funded the expedition to find the Tutankhamun tomb, died in a Cairo hotel four months after the crypt was opened.

He had been in poor health for many years after a car crash, and a mosquito bite made worse by a shaving cut led to blood poisoning and pneumonia.

Reports at the time said Lord Carnarvon suffered from “pain as the inflammation affected the nasal passages and eyes”.

Decades later, scientists contended he had died of aspergillosis after inhaling spores of the fungus aspergillus in the tomb, which can lie dormant for months. The fact several others who entered were also found dead withiin a short time led to the myth of the curse.

Real estate tokenisation project Dubai launched the pilot phase of its real estate tokenisation project last month. The initiative focuses on converting real estate assets into digital tokens recorded on blockchain technology and helps in streamlining the process of buying, selling and investing, the Dubai Land Department said. Dubai’s real estate tokenisation market is projected to reach Dh60 billion ($16.33 billion) by 2033, representing 7 per cent of the emirate’s total property transactions, according to the DLD.

Polarised public 31% in UK say BBC is biased to left-wing views 19% in UK say BBC is biased to right-wing views 19% in UK say BBC is not biased at all Source: YouGov

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000